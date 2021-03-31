Community education course examines current polarization of society

by Joshua Kamp

Weber State University is offering a free Community Education course this spring to explore the pertinent question “Why Are We So Polarized?” The course began on March 15 and runs to April 29.

Businessman with different opinions concept, flat design vector illustration. (WSU.com)
Weber State offers free Continuing Education courses to community members. (WSU.com) Photo credit: Weber State University

The course, led by WSU history professor Susan Matt, features guest speakers each week that offer a variety of perspectives with which to view the divisive current social climate. Speakers include historians, economists, sociologists, communications experts and political scientists.

Matt, the interim associate dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, had the idea to offer free virtual courses, focused on current issues, for the community through WSU’s Division of Online and Continuing Education last year, when pandemic lockdowns began.

For summer 2020, the college presented the course Pandemics and People, then in the fall offered The Ongoing Struggle for Civil Rights, both free to students and non-students via Zoom.

When planning a course for the spring, Matt said, “I asked my colleagues, what is the big issue on everyone’s mind? They said: How polarized we have become.”

Each speaker offers different contexts to analyze the state of our society, looking back as far as the Civil War, but also discussing new factors, like social media.

“The question that a wide array of scholars are grappling with is: Is this a continuation of longer-term patterns, or is this something brand new?” Matt said.

Apart from the political divide, the different speakers touch on issues such as race, civil rights and economic inequality.

“The point is to get as many different perspectives as possible,” Matt said. “We want to take all of these presentations together and see what bigger portrait they leave us with.”

Matt expects the college will present another course in the fall, with the topic yet undetermined.

Upcoming speaker Viviana Felix, former diversity affairs officer for the city of Ogden, will speak about what uniting and dividing factors on a local level with a presentation titled “Diversity in Ogden” on April 6.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Conquering the stress of COVID-19

Campus Service

Weber State University is partnering with the Utah Strong program to offer a series of classes geared towards helping people handle COVID-19 stress. The courses began March 30 and will […]

by Kierstynn King

Finding the beauty in nature

Above the Scroll

I remember as a child if I told my parents I was bored, they would give me a crazy look and simply tell me to go outside. At first, I […]

by Nikki Dorber

The Wildcats scratch out Idaho State for a three-game sweep

Mywebermedia Slider

Weber State softball swept Idaho State out of Ogden after the Wildcats scratched out the Bengals three times in two days with victories by the scores of 8–6, 19–0 and […]

by Miles Shaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.