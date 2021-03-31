Police Blotter April 2

by Marisa Nelson

Photo credit: Pixabay

Man’s best friend

A dog was reported as being left in a parked car on March 29. An officer was able to make contact with the owner of the car that was parked in the A2 lot. The temperature was 42 degrees, and the animal did not seem to be in any distress. The officer warned the owner of risk and criminal liability.

Wandering the halls

On March 27, a homeless man was reported walking around the Stewart Wasatch Building. Students were uncomfortable, but cameras showed the male engaging in no criminal activity. An officer gave the man a ride to the New Hope Crisis Center and took no further action.

Sneaking a sip

An officer saw two individuals stuff alcohol into a backpack on March 27. The individuals were caught, the alcohol was confiscated and they were told to leave the premises.

More foggy windows

On March 25, an officer observed a silver car parked at the Beus Pond after hours. There was no one in the front seats of the vehicle. The officer made contact with the individuals in the backseat who both provided licenses, and neither were there under duress. Nothing illegal was found, and the individuals were informed of parking hours and asked to leave.

Dizzy after vaccine

On March 29, a female individual became lightheaded and dizzy after receiving her vaccine. An officer arrived, and the female was laying on the floor with her feet elevated. Medical checked her vitals and observed her for 10 minutes. After that, she was taken back to her husband, who was waiting for her, and no further action was taken.

