The Wildcats set to take on the T-Birds in Cedar City

After the miraculous roller coaster ride that was Weber State’s 28–23 victory over Northern Arizona on March 27, the Wildcats now turn to their next opponent — in-state rival Southern Utah University.

WSU will make the trip south to Cedar City to square off against the Thunderbirds on April 3.

Although SUU has just a 1–3 record, the record may not be completely telling as to how good the team really is. The Thunderbirds’ three losses have come by a mere four points combined.

The Wildcats’ defense will have their hands full as they try to contain a dangerous Thunderbird aerial offensive attack. In four games, sophomore quarterback Justin Miller has thrown for over 1,100 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions for SUU.

Miller threw for a season-high 422 yards and 3 touchdowns in SUU’s loss to Idaho on March 27.

Miller has a pair of talented receivers in Brandon Schenks and Landen Measom, both of whom average over 70 receiving yards a game, while combining for nine touchdowns.

The Thunderbirds’ passing attack is second in the Big Sky with 297 yards per game, while the Wildcats allow the conference’s second-least amount of passing yards with 215 per game. The ability of the Wildcats’ secondary to contain Miller and his receivers will be a key matchup to watch for.

Offensively, the Wildcats will look to take advantage of their ground game on the heels of a dominant, 253-yard rushing performance against Northern Arizona. SUU allows just over 120 rushing yards per game.

Weber tailback Josh Davis comes into the game, leading the Big Sky in rushing yards at 106 yards per game.

It’s been nearly 18 months since these two teams last met. The Wildcats defeated the Thunderbirds in that contest by a score of 29–14 in Ogden.

The No. 2-ranked Wildcats look to improve to 4–0 on the season.