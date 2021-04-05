Breaking down another COVID commencement

by Lucas Moore

This year’s spring commencement will be underway April 29 and 30 and May 1. Tickets will become available on April 26 on the online Weber State ticket office. Graduates are allowed one graduate ticket and only two guest tickets because of the guest limit this time around. Once a ticket is purchased, attendees will be assigned a seat, and everyone will be socially distanced.

Students occupy socially distanced seats during the graduation commencement. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)
The main commencement program will take place April 29 at 7 p.m. at the Stewart Stadium; it will be moved to the Dee Events Center if the weather is inclement. It will also be live-streamed for those who may not be able to attend in person.

The program will begin with President Brad Mortensen welcoming everyone and making his remarks to the graduating class. There will also be a student graduate speaker presenting a speech and some comments about his or her experience. There will not be a lineup of graduates due to CDC restrictions.

At the main commencement program, the Chair of Weber State University’s Board of Trustees, Nolan Karras, will be announcing the three honorary doctorate degrees and the University Provost, Ravi Krovi, will be announcing the Brady Presidential Distinguished Professors Awards to honor two extraordinary professors.

College convocations will be held on the following days, April 30 and May 1. These ceremonies are held at the Stewart Stadium as well and are smaller in size. The Dean of Students, Jeffrey Hurst, will speak and give some comments about the graduates. These ceremonies will also be live-streamed for people watching off campus.

Graduates move the tassel from left to right as they celebrate their hard work. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost
Convocations will be held as listed below:

April 30:

9 a.m. for the Moyes College of Education; 11 a.m. for the Integrated Studies graduates from the Browning Center; 1 p.m. for the College of Engineering; 4 p.m. for the Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities; 5 p.m. for the ROTC Browning Center graduates and 7 p.m. for the College of Science.

May 1

9 a.m. for the Dumke College of Health Professions;1 p.m. for the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences; 4 p.m. for the Goddard School of Business and 7 p.m. for the general studies students.

Becky Thompson, university event manager and commencement committee chair, explained that this graduation is going to be different from the one held in the fall. With fewer restrictions being enforced to the agenda of the ceremonies, she added, “The changes that we are implementing are so that we are compliant with our CDC guidelines and COVID task force.”

