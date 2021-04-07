Consequences of COVID in the community

SARS-CoV-2, also known as COVID-19, has rocked the globe with its widespread effects. It has taken over two million lives worldwide and over 500,000 lives in the U.S. Each state has been impacted differently, but Utah has recently had a significant decrease in cases and deaths.

The transmission rates in counties across the state have varied. Counties where metropolitan areas are, such as Weber County, have all experienced highs and lows. Gatherings with over 25 people are prohibited and may be broken up by law enforcement if they exceeds these limits. According to the Weber-Morgan Health Department, Weber county specifically has had close to 30,000 cases, with over 27,000 recovered and about 200 deaths. Masks are still required across the state until April 10.

The CCEL-RE office at WSU created a data tracking system for Weber residents. The results have shown that both women and people of color have increased chances of contracting the virus.

Due to the lockdown and high tension at home, reports of domestic violence have increased. Additionally, calls to 211, which is a hotline for essential community service, have been at an all-time high along with evictions.

Fiona Jackson, age 15, is a Weber County resident from Ogden. She attends WSU’s NUAMES campus and has lived in Ogden for 11 years. When the pandemic was first announced, she said she was worried.

“I felt worried — not for myself, but for my parents, because they’re higher risk,” Jackson said. “So I tried to do everything to stay safe.”

Jackson’s father is a heart-attack survivor and her mother is a Type 1 diabetic.

Jackson was more than willing to take the necessary precautions to keep her family and friends safe, even if the precautions were somewhat inhibiting.

“Masks took some getting used to, but I didn’t mind them,” she said. “I like staying inside, so that was nice. And it’s not like I had too many people to hang out with anyway. So it honestly didn’t affect my life that much.”

Jackson considers herself lucky for how fortunate she and her family have been in the midst of the deadly virus.

Like most people, Jackson is ready for the pandemic to be over. One of the many perks of the disease going away, according to her, is to stop being paranoid about going in public.