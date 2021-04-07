Lindquist College hosts a student appreciation day

The Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities will host a student appreciation day on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be a drive-thru event located in front of the Kimball Arts and Browning Center building’s roundabout. Students will need to sign up for an appointment slot, and masks will be required in order to participate.

Hollie McKeeth administrative specialist to the dean’s office said the committee wanted to come up with a special way to support the students and recognize how hard everybody has worked through the pandemic.

“We feel people need connection,” McKeeth said. “We’re missing out on getting to talk to one another face-to-face.”

During the event, students will be able to participate in activities like quiz questions about the college and their plans for the upcoming fall and summer.

Students will be able to win swag items like backpacks, water bottles, t-shirts, luggage tags, pens, chapstick and cookies.

Steel drummers from band and performing arts will also be in attendance to showcase their music throughout the event.

“I’m excited to interact with everyone,” McKeeth said. “I hope students will see that they belong here in our college. I feel like we are the best college and the most fun. We offer a lot of variety that can be integrated into regular life.”