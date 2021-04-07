Lindquist College hosts a student appreciation day

by Kierstynn King

The Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities will host a student appreciation day on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Browning Center is located on Weber State's main campus in Ogden, Utah. Photo credit: Signpost Archives

It will be a drive-thru event located in front of the Kimball Arts and Browning Center building’s roundabout. Students will need to sign up for an appointment slot, and masks will be required in order to participate.

Hollie McKeeth administrative specialist to the dean’s office said the committee wanted to come up with a special way to support the students and recognize how hard everybody has worked through the pandemic.

Weber State and United States of America flags wave in the wind right outside the Browning Center on WSU main campus in Ogden, Utah. Photo credit: Signpost Archives

“We feel people need connection,” McKeeth said. “We’re missing out on getting to talk to one another face-to-face.”

During the event, students will be able to participate in activities like quiz questions about the college and their plans for the upcoming fall and summer.

Students will be able to win swag items like backpacks, water bottles, t-shirts, luggage tags, pens, chapstick and cookies.

The Browning Center has a large glass awning outside of its main doors. Photo credit: Signpost Archives

Steel drummers from band and performing arts will also be in attendance to showcase their music throughout the event.

“I’m excited to interact with everyone,” McKeeth said. “I hope students will see that they belong here in our college. I feel like we are the best college and the most fun. We offer a lot of variety that can be integrated into regular life.”

