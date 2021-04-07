Police Blotter April 9





Sparks are flying

On April 6, sparks and flame were seen on top of a power pole south of University Village. When an officer arrived, the fire department was already on scene. The officer stayed on scene while the fire department made contact with the power company. After clearing the scene, when no more flame was visible, the officer returned, multiple times to check that the flame and sparks did not reignite.

Animal complaints

An officer was dispatched to a dog locked inside a car on April 2, and dispatch reported to the officer that the outside temperature was 72 degrees. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

On March 31, a complainant noticed a dog left in a parked car. She positioned her car in front of the other vehicle, so it could not leave. The owner of the other vehicle arrived shortly after and asked her to move, but she said she would not move until police arrived. The owner called the complainant a ‘Karen.’ An officer arrived and saw that the windows were cracked and the dog was not in distress. The officer informed both individuals of the do’s and do not’s for when the weather gets warmer.

Trespassed at WSU

On March 31, a complainant at Davis Campus reported that a suspicious individual was making them uncomfortable. When an officer arrived, the suspicious individual had had previous offenses and was subsequently trespassed from WSU property.

Ten individuals were spotted playing soccer in a gated area on April 1. An officer asked the individuals how they got in and they admitted to hopping the fence. When the officer asked them to leave, they did, and the officer cleared the scene.

Trunk left open

On April 2, an officer noticed the trunk on a Ford Focus was open. The officer made contact with the owner and left a notice for the owner and secured the trunk of the vehicle.