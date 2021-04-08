The Wildcats Big Sky Championship’s on the line in last game of the regular season

The Weber State football team will be hosting the Idaho State Bengals in the final regular season game on April 10 at Stewart Stadium. The Wildcats and Bengals previously faced off in Pocatello on Feb 27, when WSU won 49-21.

“Every game is so different but I don’t think they’ll will change that much,” Jay Hill, Wildcats head coach, said. “It’ll just come down to kickoff, the players will be the same and we can only hope we’ll play as well as we did the first time.”

The Wildcats currently sit atop the Big Sky standings at 4-0 and if they can win on Saturday they will win the Big Sky Championship title outright, which has never been done in program history.

Idaho State is entering Saturday’s game 2-3 for the season.

In the two teams previous matchup, the Bengals held the Wildcats to only 14 points in the first half of the game. In Bronson Barron’s debut game, Barron found Josh Davis for a 27-yard touchdown with a little over 8 minutes left in the second quarter. Less than a minute later and after a turnover, Barron found David Ames for the ‘Cats second touchdown and added an additional seven points to board.

After the half, Weber State added an additional 28 points to the board after touchdowns from Rashid Shaheed, Josh Davis and Dontae McMillian. The final points of the game came from McMillian in the fourth quarter after a 3-yard touchdown.

Idaho State handed the Wildcats their largest margin of a victory this season. After their match up the second largest margin has been limited to five points. Weber State bea UC Davis 18-13 and Northern Arizona 28-23.

“The last few games have been frustrating from an offensive standpoint, we’ve missed a lot of opportunities,” said Ty MacPherson. “We’ll be going into this game with high expectations and if we can do what we do during practice, we’ll see some success.”

Entering into Saturday, the Wildcats are on a six game winning streak against ISU. The overall record between the two schools has Weber State at 45-15, 23-5 at Stewart Stadium and 22-10 away.

The Wildcats are entering their final home game of the regular season and are on the brink of making history. WSU’s on its 10th consecutive home win and if they pull off another it will be a new program record for most consecutive wins at home.

“It’s good to be with everyone, you take that for granted,” MacPherson said. “Having as many fans as we do and being able to hear the roar of the crowd and celebrating with your teammates. These are the things we remember.”

The FCS Playoffs selection show will be on April 18 and the 16-team playoffs will begin on April 24.