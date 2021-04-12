Do you know your news? April 13

1. Early in the morning on April 11, two men were shot where in Salt Lake City?

a. Temple Square

b. A boxing gym

c. Walmart parking lot

d. In the street

2. As the state-wide mask mandate ended on April 10, protesters flocked to the Davis and Weber County school district buildings. Rallies across the state are part of the ____ ___ _______ campaign.

a. See My Smile

b. Unmask Our Kids

c. Student Lives Matter

d. No Masks for Kids

3. La Soufriere is a ________ on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent that is causing experts to worry for lives those who refuse to evacuate the island.

a. Earthquake

b. Tsunami

c. Endangered animal

d. Volcano

4. Which country is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to residents of 65 years and older as a fourth infection wave looms?

a. China

b. Portugal

c. Japan

d. Albania

Answers:

1. The correct answer is B, A boxing gym. According to KSL, police responded to a call about a shooting at State Street Boxing Gym at 3:25 a.m. in Salt Lake City. Police Lt. Steve Wooldridge said they discovered an 18-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, and both had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

2. The correct answer is A, See My Smile. According to the Standard Examiner, there was a steady stream of protestors and supporters at multiple events this weekend. Many had signs with “students lives matter” and hello t-shirts were worn that showed the phrase “see my smile.”

3. The correct answer is D, Volcano. According to The Associated Press, early April 12 the La Soufriere volcano exploded in the biggest eruption yet. Volcanic activity began on the island of St. Vincent in the Caribbean late last week. Officials are worried about the lives of the people who have refused to evacuate.

4. The correct answer is C, Japan. According to Reuters, the Pfizer Inc. vaccine that was made in Europe was delivered to 120 sites across Japan this past week, making shots more available for people aged 65 and above.