Weber State Cheer enters the history books

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 National Cheer Association College Nationals into a cancellation, the Weber State cheer team was forced to watch its dominance take a hiatus. This year, the Wildcats took their fourth consecutive grand national championship while reaching new heights in the process.

WSU has become a dynasty in their cheer division, and the team and their members are a juggernaut to be reckoned with.

When the Wildcats traveled to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the 2021 NCA College Nationals, there was no question that all eyes would be on them in the Advanced Large Coed I division.

WSU turned that attention into ascension as they rose above high expectations and became an entry into history by posting a score of 98.5708, the highest mark in program history.

Not only were the ‘Cats able to set a new program high, but they also posted the highest score of any team of any division and were crowned as the Grand National Champions.

The Weber State Dance also will be bringing home a national championship back to Ogden after placing first in the hip hop division I finals, posting a score of 94.115.

WSU also had individuals walk away with national championship honors with Elsa Hassett and Kollin Cockrell winning a national title in partner stunt. Cockrell now is a two-time after winning it back in 2019 as well.