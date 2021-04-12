Weber State Cheer enters the history books

by Raymond Lucas

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 National Cheer Association College Nationals into a cancellation, the Weber State cheer team was forced to watch its dominance take a hiatus. This year, the Wildcats took their fourth consecutive grand national championship while reaching new heights in the process.

WSU has become a dynasty in their cheer division, and the team and their members are a juggernaut to be reckoned with.

When the Wildcats traveled to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the 2021 NCA College Nationals, there was no question that all eyes would be on them in the Advanced Large Coed I division.

WSU turned that attention into ascension as they rose above high expectations and became an entry into history by posting a score of 98.5708, the highest mark in program history.

Not only were the ‘Cats able to set a new program high, but they also posted the highest score of any team of any division and were crowned as the Grand National Champions.

WSU's Cheer team comes home with Grand National Champion title.
WSU's Cheer team comes home with Grand National Champion title. Photo credit: WSU Athletics

The Weber State Dance also will be bringing home a national championship back to Ogden after placing first in the hip hop division I finals, posting a score of 94.115.

WSU also had individuals walk away with national championship honors with Elsa Hassett and Kollin Cockrell winning a national title in partner stunt. Cockrell now is a two-time after winning it back in 2019 as well.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

The Holocaust through the eyes of a survivor

Campus Events

Ruth Kapp Hartz, a Holocaust survivor, was the keynote speaker for Weber State University’s Holocaust Remembrance Week on April 8. The theme for this year’s Holocaust Remembrance is “be the […]

by Lissete Landaverde

Solving the climate crisis by 2030

Campus Community

Weber State University hosted a virtual webinar on April 7 as a part of a global dialogue series titled “Solve Climate by 2030.” The webinar was aimed toward empowering Utahns […]

by Joshua Kamp

Encircle creates connections for the LGBTQ community

Above the Scroll

LGBTQ youth are three times more likely to attempt suicide than their heterosexual peers. Forty-eight percent of transgender adults reported having made a suicide attempt, according to Encircle’s website. Because […]

by Ally Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.