Living the Weber State dream

by Israel Campa

As I look back to my time at Weber State, I always go back to how much regret I had when I was transferring. Prior to Weber, I was at the University of Utah living life as a Ute. My decision to transfer came as I was registering for fall classes, and I realized I would not be able to afford the tuition. I was looking for options but couldn’t find any.

The bell tower stands tall among the trees and mountains on campus (THE SIGNPOST/ ISRAEL CAMPA)
I finally settled and decided to transfer to Weber State. The change was immense, and I didn’t know how I was going to adapt to a smaller school. Much to my surprise, I have been able to live the dream of any college student.

The view of Weber State never gets old. (THE SIGNPOST/ ISRAEL CAMPA)
Coming to Weber has given me opportunities that I couldn’t have imagined having. From not owing anything in loans, being able to be more involved in the school, and experiencing not one, but two football championship games, it only got better.

Waldo gets the fans loud for the last minute of the game. (THE SIGNPOST/ ISRAEL CAMPA)
I started my first semester at The Signpost and made the discovery that I really liked taking sports photos. This let me be on the sidelines for countless athletic events here in Utah and out of state. Being able to work alongside other photographers in the field has made me appreciate the chance I was given at Weber. This was not something I would have been able to do at the University of Utah.

Auston Tesch fights against the Kenesaw State offense. (THE SIGNPOST/ ISRAEL CAMPA)
Coming into my senior year, I had to find an internship for my major that was something I would enjoy. Not only did I find what I enjoyed, but it gave me connection that will last a lifetime and has paved the road for my future career in college athletics. I had the opportunity to set up for sporting events, watch the games from the sidelines and to experience history being made every time I saw the athletes play. Weber State may not have been my first choice, but it has been the best choice I’ve made.

Rasheed Shaheed catches a touchdown pass to extend the lead.(THE SIGNPOST/ ISRAEL CAMPA)
Ty Macpherson scores his first career touchdown against Montana. (THE SIGNPOST/ ISRAEL CAMPA)
The Wildcats defense prepares to take on the Aztec offense (THE SIGNPOST/ ISRAEL CAMPA)
Jerrick Harding gets the layup despite the defense coverage. (THE SIGNPOST/ ISRAEL CAMPA)
The flaming W stands for more than Weber State for me. It stands for the hard work and dedication I have put in for graduation. (THE SIGNPOST/ ISRAEL CAMPA)
