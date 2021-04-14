Living the Weber State dream

As I look back to my time at Weber State, I always go back to how much regret I had when I was transferring. Prior to Weber, I was at the University of Utah living life as a Ute. My decision to transfer came as I was registering for fall classes, and I realized I would not be able to afford the tuition. I was looking for options but couldn’t find any.

I finally settled and decided to transfer to Weber State. The change was immense, and I didn’t know how I was going to adapt to a smaller school. Much to my surprise, I have been able to live the dream of any college student.

Coming to Weber has given me opportunities that I couldn’t have imagined having. From not owing anything in loans, being able to be more involved in the school, and experiencing not one, but two football championship games, it only got better.

I started my first semester at The Signpost and made the discovery that I really liked taking sports photos. This let me be on the sidelines for countless athletic events here in Utah and out of state. Being able to work alongside other photographers in the field has made me appreciate the chance I was given at Weber. This was not something I would have been able to do at the University of Utah.

Coming into my senior year, I had to find an internship for my major that was something I would enjoy. Not only did I find what I enjoyed, but it gave me connection that will last a lifetime and has paved the road for my future career in college athletics. I had the opportunity to set up for sporting events, watch the games from the sidelines and to experience history being made every time I saw the athletes play. Weber State may not have been my first choice, but it has been the best choice I’ve made.

.