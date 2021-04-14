Soccer season ends with a victory

The Wildcats finished the season with a draw and win at home against Northern Colorado on April 9 and 11.

Weber State tied their first game against Northern Colorado 0–0. The Wildcats took nine shots with seven of them being on target. Northern Colorado took six shots with one on target.

Weber State’s goalkeeper, Mekell Moss, earned one save in the match. The Bears’ goalkeeper, Ashley Franza, achieved seven saves. The Wildcats took four corner kicks, and the Bears took six corner kicks.

Weber State committed eight fouls compared to Northern Colorado’s 13 fouls.

Weber State needed to win this game to have a chance at playing in the Big Sky Tournament. The Wildcats’ result in this game means their April 11 match would be their final match of the season.

After the game, head coach Craig Sanders gave his thoughts on the game.

“It was an important game for us,” Sanders said. “That’s a game we had to win.”

Sanders also talked about the quality of Northern Colorado’s team.

“They’re a good team,” he said. “They represented the conference last year in the NCAA tournament. I thought we played outstanding,” he said. “The defense was good, didn’t give them any chances.”

The good defense kept the Wildcats’ hopes alive — they only needed to win by a single goal.

Sanders also mentioned that the Bears were limited to one shot on goal, which came late in the game.

Sanders talked about his team’s goal-scoring efforts this season.

“We’ve been playing great all year,” Sanders said. “We’ve just been unfortunate, and games we’ve dominated, we haven’t been able to score.”

After this game, the team only had one more game to look forward to.

“Hopefully, we get the goals that we need and get a nice victory to finish for these seniors,” Sanders said.

The Wildcats’ last game of the season was on April 11 against Northern Colorado again. The Wildcats earned a win with a score of 2–1.

The first goal was scored by the Bears’ Taylor Bray 24 minutes in. The Wildcats scored their first goal 42 minutes in with a penalty kick scored by Harlee Turnbow. The game-winning goal was scored by Andelin Baldwin 68 minutes in.

Weber State took 10 shots with seven on goal. The Bears had 11 shots with two on goal. Weber State’s goalkeeper, Kaytlin Bradley, had one save. Northern Colorado had two goalkeepers play this match: Morgan Bury with three saves, and Franza with two saves.

The Wildcats had eight kicks from the corner, and the Bears had five. Weber State committed 10 fouls, while Northern Colorado committed 13.

“I thought it was a very good season for us,” Sanders said. “We saw progress from when we started. We built a very good platform for the fall,” Sanders said.

Some Weber State players have been given honors by the Big Sky Conference.

Haley Thomas was a Big Sky Defensive Most Valuable Player and was on the Big Sky All-Conference First Team.

Hailey Price is the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year and on the Big Sky All-Conference Second Team.

Mylee Broad and Sadie Newsom were both named to the Big Sky All-Conference Second Team.

Even though the Wildcats did not make the tournament, the Big Sky Championships will be held at Weber State.

The semifinals were on April 15. The first match was at noon between Northern Arizona and the University of Idaho. The second semifinal match was at 3 p.m. between Montana and Northern Colorado.

The final will be on April 17 at 3:30 p.m.