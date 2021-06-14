Summer movie night fun

Ogden City Arts, Culture and Events is bringing back the Monday Night Movies series to the community for the summer of 2021.

For the Monday Night Movies series, two movies will be shown in different Ogden parks for free each month from June to August.

The event started June 7 with a showing of “The Lion King” at Liberty Park. Regina Esparza, the Ogden City Arts, Culture and Events Marketing and Communications Coordinator, said the event was well attended.

“People were excited to have the movie out in the neighborhood,” Esparza said. “They were glad that we brought back the movies.”

The next movie night will be on June 21 at Orchard Park with a showing of “Thor: Ragnarok.” Movies after that will be as follows: “Ole,” which will be shown in Spanish, on July 12 at Marshall White Center Park; “A League of their Own” on July 26 at Romrell Park; “Holes” on Aug. 9 at Mount Lewis Park and “Moana” on Aug. 16 at Lorrin Farr Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the event but are reminded to be respectful of others around them. Food, coolers and service animals are permitted as long as attendees clean up after themselves. Alcohol is not allowed at the parks, and bathrooms will be accessible at all locations.

“We want the community to come out and enjoy,” Esparza said. “We hope to reach more people and get them involved in fun activities.”

Esparza said they watch the weather forecasts and are in contact with the National Weather Service in the event of bad or extreme weather on those planned nights. In the event of cancellation, she said they will update social media, but the canceled movies will not be rescheduled.

The Monday Night Movies series used to be held at the Ogden Amphitheater in past years, but was altered this year in hopes of involving more of the Ogden community.

“The last year has been hard to feel engaged, especially when downtown events are so far from home,” Derek Williamson, Ogden Amphitheater Coordinator, said. “With all that in mind, our team decided to bring some of that programming to various neighborhoods.”

Each movie showing will start at 7:30 p.m. Addresses to the various parks can be found on the Ogden City Arts, Culture and Events webpage and social media. Any changes will also be communicated via social media.