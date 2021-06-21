A guide to parking, commuting and public transportation at WSU

Parking and transportation services on Weber State University’s campuses are an essential part of making the university efficient, safe and dependable for students, staff and faculty. Recent updates in plans for WSU parking lots and bus routes can affect students.

Jennifer Bodine, sustainability manager at WSU, clarified that in the university’s master plan for development, the net amount of parking spaces lost will remain negligible. The A-2 lot is currently more heavily affected due to construction on surrounding buildings.

WSU is currently adding a new Rapid Transit line in cooperation with UTA. The new rapid transit line will have designated stops, similar to the TRAX or FrontRunner. This will allow for a streamlined route with more efficient transit and turnaround times every 15 minutes.

The construction of the rapid transit line is expected to cause some delays on campus throughout the summer and fall according to the Energy and Sustainability Office. Bodine hopes that students will utilize the rapid transit line once it’s completed in an effort to help Weber State reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Another aspect of reaching the goal of a carbon neutral campus is the addition of electric vehicle charging for those with electric or hybrid vehicles. Charging stations are available in both Ogden and Davis, with more being added. As of now, the Ogden campus has 11 charging stations in the A1, A2, A7, A8, A13, W10 and Dee Events Center lots.

The Davis campus has two chargers, with a third to be installed soon. Anyone with a Weber State parking pass can park in these lots while charging. Charging services are provided through Passport Parking, a downloadable app that requires users to have an account.

Bodine hopes that more students will choose alternative transportation as an option and take advantage of the new Bus Rapid Transit line. Bodine says with electric vehicles becoming more of an option as costs are lowered through rebates and tax credits, she hopes to see more of them on campus. The maintenance and cost involved in transportation for students and for WSU can be very high, so less energy-dependent transportation such as carpooling is also a good alternative.

Information on Weber State parking and transportation can be found on the Parking Services section of the WSU website. Contact the Energy and Sustainability Office for any further information regarding the school’s master plan and sustainability goals.

The UTA BRT is expected to be under construction through the summer and fall. Students are encouraged to experiment with alternative transportation methods during this time while construction will cause additional congestion. Once completed, designated stations will have buses every 15 minutes to campus for students. Every WSU student is able to obtain a free UTA Ed pass by visiting the Shepherd Union or on the Weber State website.