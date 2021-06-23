Supreme Court rules in favor of NCAA compensating their athletes

After a long standoff between the National Collegiate Athletic Association and current and former athletes regarding if players can make an income, the Supreme Court sided with the players.

In a unanimous 9-0 decision, all Supreme Court Justices voted in favor of allowing athletes to receive compensation for educational purposes.

According to Dan Murphy from ESPN, court justice Neil Gorsuch declared that the “NCAA was violating antitrust law by placing limits on the educated-related benefits that schools can provide to their athletes.”

Even though this case was mainly about educational-only income, this is just the start of what can happen in future athletics.

Colleges and universities paying their student athletes has been a controversial topic, especially recently with both sides not being able to agree with each other and this issue being brought to light more and more.

While many colleges in the NCAA cash in on millions of dollars by raising ticket and jersey prices, many players haven’t been able to make an income because there have been rules implemented to not pay the athletes based off of their performances or brand.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling highlights just how much the tide is turning against the NCAA and its unfair treatment of college athletes,” Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy told ESPN. “The NCAA no longer have control of athletes’ livelihoods and monopolize the market. This is the kind of justice and basic rights college athletes deserve.”

With this victory for the players, this case will create more opportunities for future legal battles with the NCAA and change how the organization runs as a whole.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said “The NCAA is not above the law. Their rules that restrict any compensation, including direct payment for athletic accomplishments, might no longer hold up well in future antitrust challenges.”

Time will tell if there will be more lawsuits to come, but don’t be surprised if they come sooner rather than later.