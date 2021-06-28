A returning summer tradition

After last year’s hiatus, the Lindquist Pops concert and fireworks show will return to Lindquist Plaza on July 18.

This 43-year-long local tradition features music from the New American Symphony beginning at 9 p.m. followed by a fireworks show at dusk. Admission to the event is free.

Many local families watch the fireworks show every year on and around the Weber State University campus and look forward to the summer celebration. This year’s show is particularly special after the event was canceled last year due to pandemic restrictions.

With construction for the Ogden Bus Rapid Transit underway and public access being limited, viewing areas on campus will likely be different from previous years. Enjoying the concert and firework display off-campus may be a more necessary alternative for some.

Ogden resident Karly Conolly has attended the fireworks show with her family for as long as she can remember, often watching it from their rooftop.

Conolly said, if they weren’t on their rooftop, they would watch the show from Beus Park or nearby neighborhoods.

She also recommended watching the show from the Skyline Drive, the road east of Stewart Stadium. The road overlooks Ogden and provides a view for the fireworks show. There is space to park aside out of the flow of traffic.

Conolly suggested coming prepared with blankets or lawn chairs, bug spray, snacks and drinks. She also said her family parks far away from campus to avoid traffic congestion after the show.

There are also options for on-campus viewing that could be less crowded.

Local Maddy Hodson first started attending the concert and fireworks show with a friend she met at school whose family always made a fun night of it.

“We usually watch the fireworks on campus, right behind the soccer field,” Hodson said. “The view from there is great because the field is fenced off, so there are no people in front of us to get in our way.”

This event is initiated and sponsored by the Lindquist family of Ogden and is a long-standing local tradition.

For those who will not be able to view this show, there will be another firework display on July 24 at Ogden Pioneer Stadium after the Ogden Pioneer Day rodeo.