Ogden hosts biggest PDGA event of the year

The Professional Disc Golf Association held their marquee event at Fort Buenaventura from June 24 to June 26 as hundreds of spectators came in to see the best disc golf athletes in the world perform for their chance to become a world champion.

Two new world champions were crowned at the event: Catrina Allen, who shot -10 to claim her second world championship in seven years, and James Conrad, who made an amazing 274-foot shot on the 18th hole to force a playoff against arguably the number one player in the world, Paul McBeth. Conrad eventually won the playoff and secured his first ever world championship.

Terry Miller, who is known on social media as thediscgolfguy, said that it’s as big as it gets for Utah to host an event like this.

“People from around the world have not only to come play, but also come to watch. The entire world of disc golf is watching what’s going on in Utah at this moment,” Miller said.

Allen said in an interview that it felt good to win here in Utah.

“It meant a lot because I played in some of the first Utah Opens before they sanctioned events, and now I won a world championship here, so it’s pretty awesome,” Allen said.

Allen also preached discipline when asked about giving advice for up-and-coming players who wanted to turn professional.

“You have to make sacrifices,” she said. “You have to work really hard, and I say the best thing I can tell them is to stay within their own game and try to keep their head to themselves.”

Allen also reminds players that it’s an individual sport, and cautions them not to compare themselves to other disc golfers.