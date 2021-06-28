Police Blotter June 29





Runaway thieves

In the early morning hours of June 19, a Weber State University officer assisted the South Ogden Police Department concerning a call about suspicious persons at Wildcat Storage. Two individuals were seen carrying items to their vehicle, and when spotted, took off running. Police were unable to locate the individuals.

Nothing to see, nothing to report

At approximately 2:40 a.m. on June 18, a WSU officer drove past the WSUFM building and noticed the garage door to the FM shop had been left open. The officer walked through the shop and made sure no one was inside. The officer closed the door and cleared the area.