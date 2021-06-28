Police Blotter June 29

by Joshua Kamp

Photo credit: Pixabay

Runaway thieves

In the early morning hours of June 19, a Weber State University officer assisted the South Ogden Police Department concerning a call about suspicious persons at Wildcat Storage. Two individuals were seen carrying items to their vehicle, and when spotted, took off running. Police were unable to locate the individuals.

Nothing to see, nothing to report

At approximately 2:40 a.m. on June 18, a WSU officer drove past the WSUFM building and noticed the garage door to the FM shop had been left open. The officer walked through the shop and made sure no one was inside. The officer closed the door and cleared the area.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Una tradición veraniega que regresa con Linquist Pops and Fireworks

Arts & Entertainment

Después del hiato del año pasado debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, el concierto de Lindquist Pops y el espectáculo de cuetes volverán a Lindquist Plaza el 18. de julio. […]

by Lissete Landaverde

A returning summer tradition

Arts & Entertainment

After last year’s hiatus, the Lindquist Pops concert and fireworks show will return to Lindquist Plaza on July 18. This 43-year-long local tradition features music from the New American Symphony […]

by Elle Gord

Ogden hosts biggest PDGA event of the year

Golf

The Professional Disc Golf Association held their marquee event at Fort Buenaventura from June 24 to June 26 as hundreds of spectators came in to see the best disc golf […]

by Dalton Gallegos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.