Summer Allen closes season at U.S. Olympic Trials

Summer Allen’s historic post-season has come to an end after finishing No. 11 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 24.

Allen’s semifinal performance on June 21 advanced her to the finals after posting a time of 9:38.61. Allen ran a time of 9:40.22 at the final event, putting her at 11th place.

Leading up to the U.S. Olympic Trials, Allen earned first-team All-American honors for the steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Champions with a time of 9:40.37. Allen also received All-American honors after finishing seventh at the NCAA Cross Country Championship.

Allen will return in the fall for her senior season with the WSU cross country team and then join the track and field team in the spring.

Three other current and past athletes represented WSU during the trials.

Kate Sorensen, a junior, competed in the 400-meter hurdles. Sorensen made her way into the trials after winning the Big Sky title in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles.

Tawnie Moore, a WSU class of 2019 graduate, competed in the 100-meter hurdles. During her time as a Wildcat, Moore was a four-time Big Sky Champion and currently holds the Big Sky record for the 100-meter hurdles.

Jordan Cross graduated from Weber State in 2018 and competed in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase. During his time at Weber State, Cross won the 2018 Big Sky title for the steeplechase.