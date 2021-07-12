BRT construction constrains A2 parking

Weber State University has announced changes to parking availability as construction continues on the new UTA BRT system. The system will streamline transportation around campus and make it easier for students to choose alternative, cleaner forms of transportation.

The A2 parking lot is primarily a staff/faculty lot. That being said, the effect on students should be minimal. The construction should have an impact through the summer with the hope being the majority of the parking lot will be open at the start of fall semester. The construction delays come as WSU adds the new UTA BRT system.

The new integrated bus line will provide electric, alternative transportation to and from Weber State’s campus. The dedicated route (formerly route 603) will route from the frontrunner station through downtown Ogden. The hope is that riders can catch a bus every 15 minutes whichever direction they are going. A total of 13 stations will be constructed for the BRT system with a series of traffic lights being installed to provide the new clean air buses with quicker transport capability.

The BRT project should be completed in full by 2023 with initial completion of stops being finished in 2021. Most WSU locations should be completed by this year with full completion, and a grand opening and operational test will be run in 2023.

Construction is being done simultaneously in multiple locations with the goal of making greater efficiency and completing the project by its 2023 completion date. The A2 parking lot is still subject to construction delays and while the UTA, Weber State and contractors work diligently to ensure not only that campus remains efficient but also the completion of the new BRT is done on time.