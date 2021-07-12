BRT construction constrains A2 parking

by Noah Lutman

Weber State University has announced changes to parking availability as construction continues on the new UTA BRT system. The system will streamline transportation around campus and make it easier for students to choose alternative, cleaner forms of transportation.

The A2 parking lot is conveniently located behind Tracy and Elizabeth Hall. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
The A2 parking lot is primarily a staff/faculty lot. That being said, the effect on students should be minimal. The construction should have an impact through the summer with the hope being the majority of the parking lot will be open at the start of fall semester. The construction delays come as WSU adds the new UTA BRT system.

The construction can be seen from all areas around the lot as progress continues to be made. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
The new integrated bus line will provide electric, alternative transportation to and from Weber State’s campus. The dedicated route (formerly route 603) will route from the frontrunner station through downtown Ogden. The hope is that riders can catch a bus every 15 minutes whichever direction they are going. A total of 13 stations will be constructed for the BRT system with a series of traffic lights being installed to provide the new clean air buses with quicker transport capability.

Weber State, contractors and all other parties involved hope the construction progresses quickly and efficiently in order to cause as little of changes for students as possible. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
The BRT project should be completed in full by 2023 with initial completion of stops being finished in 2021. Most WSU locations should be completed by this year with full completion, and a grand opening and operational test will be run in 2023.

The construction located in lot A2 is said to be completed by Fall of 2022, as stated in this sign. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
Construction is being done simultaneously in multiple locations with the goal of making greater efficiency and completing the project by its 2023 completion date. The A2 parking lot is still subject to construction delays and while the UTA, Weber State and contractors work diligently to ensure not only that campus remains efficient but also the completion of the new BRT is done on time.

The A2 parking lot is primarily used by faculty and staff. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
