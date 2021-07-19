Do you know your news? July 20

1. What Utah concert broke Ticketmaster’s record for the fastest sell-out ever for a concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 17?

a. David Archuleta

b. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

c. Garth Brooks

d. Tim McGraw

2. As of July 19, how many COVID cases have been detected and are associated with the Tokyo Olympic Games?

a. 5

b. 23

c. 56

d. 61

3. Which country is President Joe Biden blaming for the recent hack on Microsoft?

a. Russia

b. China

c. North Korea

b. South Africa

4. Which teenage celebrity visited the White House to encourage vaccinations among younger people?

a. Millie Bobby Brown

b. Billie Eilish

c. Olivia Rodrigo

d. Joshua Bassett

Answers:

1. C, Garth Brooks. Both the Deseret News and The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Brooks said the 50,000 tickets for the concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 17 sold out in 30 minutes.

2. D, 61. CNN reports that 61 COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as of July 19. Fears of an Olympic outbreak have continued to spread with a Team USA alternate gymnast testing positive on the evening of July 18.

3. B, China. The White House is blaming China for an attack on Microsoft’s Exchange email server that comprised thousands of computers and gaining access to sensitive data, according to NPR. The attack is theorized to have begun in January by injecting computers with malware.

4. C, Olivia Rodrigo. The White House hosted Olivia Rodrigo on July 14 where she advocated for the younger generation to get vaccinated according to Politico.