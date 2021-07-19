Pioneer Day? More like Pie and Beer Day

by Noah Lutman

The Utah tradition of Pioneer Day is in full swing for 2021. With festivities being held across the Salt Lake Valley, many people are gearing up for a busy weekend. One lesser known tradition is Pie and Beer Day with several local restaurants and breweries participating in events. This year offers extra excitement after the lapse in most annual traditions in 2020.

Ogden Bicycle Collective advertisement for their Pie and Beer Day special.
Pie and Beer Day is one of the many local events taking place in honor of Utah's Pioneer Day celebrations. Photo credit: Ogden Bicycle Collective

The Ogden Bicycle Collective is holding their annual Pie and Beer Day event on July 23. The shop will be offering pie, beer and a ticket drawing with the opportunity to win prizes and a ride to Rainbow Gardens. Riders are also invited to ride from Rainbow Gardens and follow the Ogden River Parkway to Fort Buenaventura State Park; the shop is dubbing this ride as “the Midnight Boogie.”

If you have the desire to venture south into Salt Lake City for this weekend’s holiday, there are a plethora of things to do. KUAA radio is holding the fifth annual Pie and Beer Day celebration with 21 local breweries and 21 local restaurants offering over 5,000 pieces of pie and 21 craft beers from Utah breweries. Entry into this event is $25.

Beer, a pertinent component of "Pie and Beer Day" celebrated all over Utah.
Beer, a pertinent component of "Pie and Beer Day" celebrated all over Utah in conjunction with Pioneer Day. Photo credit: istock photo

Urban Lounge is holding an all-day lineup of local musicians. Tickets are $10.

Utah’s Pioneer Day is a commemoration of the first pioneer settlers who arrived in Utah territory. It is celebrated predominantly in Utah with a few insular celebrations happening in surrounding states. The holiday has events that pop up all over the Salt Lake Valley with the majority being family friendly.

A photo of apple pie, one of the many pies to be enjoyed in honor of Pie and Beer day.
In honor of Pie and Beer Day, many local restaurants and breweries are holding special events the local communities can take part in. Photo credit: istock photo

Pioneer Day and Pie and Beer Day are traditions many people look forward to and are ready to celebrate. Whether you are staying in the Ogden area or traveling throughout the state, the events in honor of Pioneer Days are looking pretty good.

