Pioneer Day Rodeo makes its return in 2021

by Alec Cipollini

The Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo is back in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The annual rodeo is considered one of the top five rodeos in the country, and it will be making its long-anticipated return July 20–24 at Ogden Pioneer Stadium.

Judges ready themselves for the next contestant at the 2019 rodeo. (Signpost Archives)
Some of the best professional cowboys in the world will be showcasing their skills in front of the crowds gathered in celebration of Pioneer Day.

The first night of the rodeo will be the Family and Education Appreciation Night, and the Weber County Junior Posse Exhibition Barrel Racing Event will be held that evening.

A contestant attempts calf-roping, which involves roping, wrestling down and tying a calf. (Signpost Archives)
For the less-experienced participants, there will be a mutton busting 5–8 p.m. for children who want to ride sheep and compete for prizes.

The National Day of the Cowboy falls on July 21 and is a holiday commemorating cowboys and cowgirls who continue to contribute and preserve the way of life of a cowboy.

July 21 will also be First Responders Appreciation Night acknowledging the hard work and sacrifice they have given to their communities for the past year throughout the pandemic.

Bronc riding, where contestants attempt to ride a bucking horse for a set amount of time. (Signpost Archives)
Patriot and Military Appreciation Night is July 22 to celebrate the people who have or will continue to serve in the military. The spectators are encouraged to wear red, white and blue to show their national pride. The Musical Chairs Jackpot is an event where 20 participants battle it out to see who will be the last one sitting on the chair and be rewarded with a wad of cash.

July 23 will host a “pink out” for breast cancer awareness. Ever since 2004, Wrangler, one of the main sponsors of the PRCA, has been a major advocate promoting the message of breast cancer awareness.

Team roping, where two contestants attempt to rope the neck and back legs of a steer. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

The Miss Rodeo Utah Freestyle Horsemanship Competition will be held on July 23 as well, and cowgirls will compete for a crown by trying to “wow the crowd” and a panel of judges by riding on some very agile and quick steeds.

The rodeo will also bring back the Cowboy Mounted Shooters competition on July 24 as many locals look forward to watching cowboys shooting blank ammunition out of rifles at targets while riding a horse around the dirt track.

One of several rodeo judges waits for the start of the next event at the 2019 rodeo. (Signpost Archives)
