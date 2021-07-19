The colorful herd of Ogden Pioneer Days

by Caitlyn Nichols

During the summer months, visitors will find a colorful herd of horses adorning the streets of downtown Ogden. These life-size painted horses display a wide array of designs, from patriotic stars to local views.

Junior Layton High School student Michel Collins, a fifteen-year cancer survivor, is the artist behind "Wanted." Wanted is one of the many horses located along 25th street in Downtown Ogden. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
On display from June to September, the fiberglass horse statues are part of an art extravaganza called “Trail to Pioneer Days,” put on by Ogden Pioneer Days. Most of the horses are found on Historic 25th street, but they can also be found in other parts of downtown, including near the Solomon Center and by Union Station. All horses are facing toward the Ogden Pioneer Stadium, where Ogden Pioneer Days originated.

"66 Mustang" can be found in front of the Ogden Amphitheater along 25th street. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)

“It just adds a sense of beauty to our community,” said Gena Blonquist-Black, Ogden Pioneer Days vice chair of special events, hospitality and opening ceremonies. “It adds a flare of western heritage to our already neat Ogden City.”

The "Friends Forever" horse utilizes bright colors and flowers to catch the attention of all who walk by. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)

This year the collection includes 50 horses. Blonquist-Black said new ones are added as the organization gets new sponsors. The sponsors then get to choose local artists to paint the horses and work on designs with them. Some of these artists have been Weber State University alumni.

Jasey Colunga, an artist local to the area, does custom automative paintings and used his background to create "66 Mustang." (Bella Torres / The Signpost)

Since the horses are made out of fiberglass, they are subject to damage from moving, storage, natural elements and being out on display to the public. Because of this, Blonquist-Black said that Ray Ellis, the director of Trail to Pioneer Days, dutifully makes sure the horses are maintained, cleaned and repaired every year, calling back artists to repair or redo paintings as needed.

"Start Here Go Anywhere" is one of the 50 lifesize fiberglass horses located in Downtown Ogden as part of the "Trail to Pioneer Days" extravaganza.
Blonquist-Black has seen many families taking pictures by the horses and says the herd is loved by both tourists and the local community alike. Every year these horses excite many people and help bring the community together.

The bright eyes of a wolf catch the attention of all who pass by "Northern Lights."

“That’s just something unique to Ogden City that other cities don’t have,” she said. “And I just think it’s unique, it’s creative and it’s just a way for artists and sponsors to express their creative sides.”

