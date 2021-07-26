‘Cats Big Sky Hoops Schedule released

The Big Sky basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season was been released, and the conference will be returning to a 20-game regular season where teams will play once at home and once on the road.

The conference basketball schedule tips off on Dec. 2 against Northern Arizona when the men’s basketball team opens at home at the Dee Events Center.

On Dec. 4, WSU is slated to go head-to-head with Portland State before playing a non-conference schedule that will be released closer to the season.

The Wildcats will return to Big Sky action on Dec. 30, facing Montana State at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

Southern Utah University will be the Wildcats’ final opponent of the year, with the Thunderbirds men’s team soaring into Ogden for the regular season finale on March 5.

The Thunderbirds men’s team went into past season’s tournament as the No. 1-seeded team but fell to fifth-seeded Montana State in the tournament’s semifinals.

The WSU men’s basketball team finished last season 17–6 and went an undefeated 11–0 at home at the Dee but fell to Montana 80–75 in the team’s quarterfinal game at the Big Sky Tournament, which saw the No. 3-seeded Wildcats rally from a 16-point deficit with six minutes to go in the game to pull within a point with 17 seconds left to play, but ultimately falling short.

The team will look to fill the void left by 2020-21 First Team All-Conference senior guard Isiah Brown and his team leading 17.7 points per game with a large part of last season’s core returning.

All-Big Sky Guard and team leader in assists Seikou Sisoho Jawara, senior forward Cody Carlson, junior guard Zahir Porter, senior center Dontay Bassett, and reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year Dillon Jones will look to lead the Wildcats back to the tournament under head coach Randy Rahe, who is entering his sixteenth season in Ogden.

The Wildcats’ women’s squad returns to the court looking to improve on last season’s 2–20 finish led by head coach Velaida Harris and sophomore guard Daryn Hickok, who finished last season leading the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game and junior guard Kori Pentzer, who averaged 10.0 points per game last season.

WSU’s non-conference schedule will be released in the upcoming months leading up to the tip-off of the season in December.