Do you know your news? July 27

1. According to NBC News, what percentage of people in the U.S. population has been vaccinated?

a. 70%

b. 60%

c. 40%

d. 35%

2. Scientists are predicting that ____________ will become much more likely over the coming years.

a. Record-breaking heatwaves

b. Thunderstorms

c. Fire tornados

d. Wildfires

3. What school districts joined over 300 other districts across the country that support the lawsuit against Juul Labs, the e-cigarette company?

a. Davis and Ogden

b. Box Elder and Ogden

c. Weber and Davis

d. Ogden and Provo

4. The Philippines won their first gold medal ever in what sport at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

a. Gymnastics

b. Triathalon

c. Weightlifting

d. Water polo

5. The final episode of reality TV show “The Bachelorette” airs on Monday, June 26 at 7 p.m. What season is the show on?

a. Season 15

b. Season 8

c. Season 17

d. Season 20

Answers:

1. The correct answer is B, 60%. According to NBC News, “Health care employers should mandate vaccinations for all their workers, a coalition of leading medical groups said Monday, as cases of Covid-19 continue to spike across the nation.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60 percent of the adult U.S. population has been fully vaccinated.

2. The correct answer is A, Record-breaking heatwaves. According to The Guardian, “Record-shattering heatwaves, even worse than the one that recently hit north-west America, are set to become much more likely in future, according to research. The study is a stark new warning on the rapidly escalating risks the climate emergency poses to lives.”

3. The correct answer is D, Ogden and Provo School Districts. According to The Standard Examiner, “Currently, they are the only two districts in Utah signed on to the national suit — though an attorney with law firm Kirton McConkie said in a written statement on July 13 that they expected other school districts in the state to join as well.”

4. The correct answer is C, Weightlifting. According to NPR, Hidilyn Diaz made history and took home the country’s first gold medal in over 100 years.

5. The correct answer is C, Season 17. According to Syracuse, the episode is titled ‘Men Tell All.’