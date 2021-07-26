Summer activities to enjoy before fall semester

As July comes to an end, there’s only one month before summer ends and the fall semester begins. Like many, it’s at this point every summer that I start to panic.

While I generally like school, I hate homework. So as the dread of another busy school year sets in, I start to wonder if I’ve done everything I can to fully appreciate the summer and maximize the relaxing break.

Some of you might be the impressive students who continue take classes in the summer – hats off to you; I couldn’t do it. But in between the chaos of the summer and the impending fall semester, everyone deserves to step back and take a break.

No matter what situation you find yourself in, it’s never too late to enjoy the last few long summer days before we come back to a full fall semester. Even if you don’t have time or resources for a big trip or vacation, there are a plethora of local options for a fun day in the sun.

Outdoor activities are a great way to spend time during the summer. There are plenty of hiking and biking trails, lakes, rivers and camping spots for everyone to enjoy. If you don’t have the necessary equipment for your activities, check out Weber State University’s Outdoor Equipment Rental Center. From paddle boards and kayaks to mountain bikes and camping gear, they have much to choose from. If you’re more interested in outdoor games, they have equipment such as bocce balls, disc golf sets and much more for rent. As an added bonus, WSU students get a 30% discount on equipment rentals.

For those who like music, Ogden Musical Theater will be presenting their summer musical “Into the Woods” at Peery’s Egyptian Theater from the end of July to mid-August, with showings every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

If you happen to be on or near campus mid-week, Weber’s got its Summer Scoops @ the Union going until Aug. 25. Faculty, staff and students can bring their Weber ID to the Shepherd Union building and get a free scoop of ice cream every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Another fun summer activity is to visit a museum. The Union Station has two art galleries and an ongoing display of antique automobiles, historic Browning firearms, artifacts and a large variety of locomotives and railway history. They have also collaborated with Ogden City Arts to host the new Community Art Show this year. This art show gives opportunities to creatives in Utah to showcase their work.

Every Saturday the Ogden Farmer’s Market spans the length of Historic 25th Street from Washington Boulevard to Wall Avenue. Every weekend from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. there are more than 200 vendors selling local fresh food, artisan products and local food trucks, as well as live music from local artists.

WSU’s Traditions Keeper app also offers more ideas for activities. Traditions Keeper is a list of 50 campus traditions that earn participants various prizes the more traditions they complete. Participants who complete all 50 traditions will get a stole to wear at graduation, but even if you’re not in it for the final prize, this list can make for fun activities. Take a day exploring campus by foot or bike as you search for bronze wildcat statues, a time capsule, the flaming W rock and much more.

There’s lots of ways to spend your final summer days, from taking a swim at the Stromberg Complex or bowling at Wildcat Lanes to taking a trip to Farr’s ice cream shop and trying the Wildcat Wripple ice cream. The end of the summer brings a lot of emotions, but it’s important to take time for yourself to prepare yourself for the new school year.