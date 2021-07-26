WSU money management center offers students FAFSA tips

The Money Management Center, established on Weber State University campus in 2015, offered help to students during Free Application for Federal Student Aid Completion Night on July 20. The event was coordinated by the financial aid department in order to help students with their FAFSA needs. A similar upcoming event will be held on the Davis Campus.

WSU has had events like this in the past to help students figure out FAFSA issues, answer questions and inform students of more opportunities.

Jennifer Garner, Money Management Center financial literacy coordinator and basic needs coordinator at WSU, was in attendance at the event.

Emily Jensen, a senior in nursing at WSU as well as a student employee with the Money Management Center, has worked with the center for 3 months.

“I think it’s important for students to have access to opportunities like these,” Jensen said, “because students never know what they qualify for or even to find out where to start, and FAFSA is a starting point.”

Both Garner and Jensen believe it is important to have a starting point for students, especially when it comes to finding out what resources WSU has to offer its student body.

“One of the major things that students asked — and some of their parents — were questions about how they can get the most out of the resources that Weber State University has to offer,” Garner said.

The Money Management Center has information on food shortage, questions about FAFSA, international student questions and general guidance about scholarships or finding lesser-known opportunities.

“Upper management believes in their students enough, and loves connecting with their students enough, that they stayed after hours to help and connect with them,” Garner said.

Jessica Oyler, assistant vice president for human resources at WSU, spoke about the Money Management Center’s background, the turnout of the event, and the upcoming event at the Davis Campus.

Oyler said they are hoping for more events in the future so word can get out to students.

“We’re happy anytime we get to help even one student,” Oyler said.

The next event will be at the Davis Campus from 4–7 p.m. on July 27 and is open to all who are interested in finding out more about the process.

“Sometimes, completing a form like the FAFSA can be intimidating, especially if someone has never completed it before,” Oyler said. “These workshops are just one of many ways we want to help demystify the process of applying for aid on campus.”

For those who are unable to make it to the next event, there is a FAFSA app available. The Money Management Center will have extended hours until fall semester starts, and all it takes is checking Starfish and making an appointment.