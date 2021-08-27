Connecting at the Stewart Library

The Stewart Library on Weber State University’s Ogden campus has many resources for returning students as well as freshmen. Resources range from laptop and book checkout, a testing center, the CAT cave and multiple areas to study, including public and private spaces. This semester, the library now has all in-person services available and is inviting students and others to rediscover the Stewart Library.

A page on the library’s website titled “Reconnect, Rediscover, and Renew” shares services that began going back to in-person during the summer; it also includes the resources that will be available beginning Aug. 30. With COVID-19, the library was not able to operate at its full capacity with in-person services since March of 2020.

“Over the summer, the library is gradually bringing back all of our in-person services while also continuing online and remote services that you have come to value, with full services available by Aug. 30,” the website said. Services that are returning include 3D printing requests, group study spaces, inter-library loan materials, Special Collections and late-night Sunday hours.

Not only will students have access to more in-person services inside the building, the library also offers search tools like OneSearch, where students can find academic articles online for their classes. Students can also search the library database for articles and books that the library has physical copies of.

The Weber Cares Food Pantry will also be moving to the Stewart Library. This will allow for more space and a better way to effectively help students.

Spaces for students to study and use computers are available. Students can rent or reserve study spaces on the second floor, which are set up in the form of grouped tables and computers, by visiting the reservation kiosk on the first floor.

For students who may want a more private or controlled setting, study rooms are available.

“Study rooms are available for reservation for up to two hours a day,” Roxanne Derda, circulation manager, said. “These are very popular, so we highly recommend making reservations ahead of time. You can reserve these spaces up to two weeks in advance.”

With COVID cases rising again, Wendy Holliday, dean of the Stewart Library, said they will be taking every possible measure to help students have and keep access to the library while staying safe.

“We have staffing plans and policies that we can implement to operate the library with as few people in the building as possible, while retaining strong online services, if conditions warrant,” Holliday said. “Our staff, including our amazing student employees, learned a lot about how to operate the building as safely as possible over the last year, and we will benefit from these lessons moving into the fall semester.”

Holliday added that keeping the library open is a collective effort. Students and staff alike can work together to keep conditions safe. Study spaces are socially distanced and include sanitizing and cleaning products for students to use after they are done using the space.

For new students, both Derda and Holliday say there are no dumb questions.

“Some students are intimidated by the library, because it is a big building and the website provides access to literally millions of resources, making it hard to know where to start,” Holliday said.

Derda said the library staff loves getting questions from students and wants to help them on their educational path. Getting to know the library early can help students gain helpful resources that will benefit them later in their college career.