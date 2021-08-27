WSU professor recognized with prestigious 40 Under Forty Award

Recently, Weber State University’s Scott Moore, an assistant professor in the medical laboratory sciences department, was awarded the ASCP 40 Under Forty award.

This prestigious award is often given to laboratory science leaders and honors highly-accomplished pathologists, pathology residents and laboratory professionals under the age of 40 who have made significant impacts in the world of laboratory medicine across the globe.

Moore says he feels honored to be recognized as a professional in the world of laboratory sciences.

Moore has been with Weber State for about four years and teaches courses such as clinical chemistry, clinical correlations and the history of medicine. According to a press release, Moore recently completed his first big clinical trial by determining the effectiveness of lifestyle modifications in the treatment of type 2 diabetes using transcriptome sequencing.

After completing his undergraduate degrees — a bachelor’s degree in German and an associate degree in medical laboratory sciences — Moore went to medical school a year early at Midwestern University. Following that, he participated in a pathology internship at the University of Arizona.

Next, Moore did a fellowship where he spent half of his time teaching and the other half serving patients. According to Moore, being at Weber State was the best decision he had ever made because of the great relationships he developed with his professors during his time as an undergraduate student.