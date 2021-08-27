WSU professor recognized with prestigious 40 Under Forty Award

by Dalton Gallegos

Recently, Weber State University’s Scott Moore, an assistant professor in the medical laboratory sciences department, was awarded the ASCP 40 Under Forty award.

Scott Moore
Scott Moore, an assistant professor in the medical laboratory sciences department has been named to the prestigious 2021 ASCP 40 Under Forty list. Photo credit: Weber State University

This prestigious award is often given to laboratory science leaders and honors highly-accomplished pathologists, pathology residents and laboratory professionals under the age of 40 who have made significant impacts in the world of laboratory medicine across the globe.

Moore says he feels honored to be recognized as a professional in the world of laboratory sciences.

Moore has been with Weber State for about four years and teaches courses such as clinical chemistry, clinical correlations and the history of medicine. According to a press release, Moore recently completed his first big clinical trial by determining the effectiveness of lifestyle modifications in the treatment of type 2 diabetes using transcriptome sequencing.

J. Willard Marriott Allied Health Sciences Building.
J. Willard Marriott Allied Health Sciences Building. Photo credit: Weber State University

After completing his undergraduate degrees — a bachelor’s degree in German and an associate degree in medical laboratory sciences — Moore went to medical school a year early at Midwestern University. Following that, he participated in a pathology internship at the University of Arizona.

Next, Moore did a fellowship where he spent half of his time teaching and the other half serving patients. According to Moore, being at Weber State was the best decision he had ever made because of the great relationships he developed with his professors during his time as an undergraduate student.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

¿Deberíamos seguir eligiendo estudiar en el extranjero? Un dilema de los estudiantes chinos con la COVID-19

Culture/Diversity

*** Original English piece written by Junhao Ye*** Luna Chai entró con ambas manos ocupadas; uno con su cachorro de Jack Russell Terrier, Zeno, el otro con su MacBook. “Nunca […]

by Andres Rodriguez

Bienvenidos de nuevo al Browning Center

Arts & Entertainment

Traducido por Lissete Landaverde El semestre de otoño de 2021 se acerca rápidamente y con eso viene nuevos planes para actuaciones y eventos organizados por Lindquist College of Arts and […]

by Lissete Landaverde

‘Una ventanilla única’ para estudiantes no tradicionales

Campus Community

Traducido por Matias Pedreira Una parte significativa de los estudiantes de Weber State University califican como estudiantes no tradicionales. Para ayudar mejor a estos estudiantes, que tienden a tener desafíos […]

by Matias Pedreira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.