Wyvern Gaming Club celebrates its 20th anniversary

by Lissete Landaverde

Finding a place in the world is not the easiest thing for anyone, but the existence of different campus clubs makes it easier to meet new people and share interests with one another.

Wyvern Gaming Club, in which students can socialize over shared interests in gaming and anime, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
Weber State's Wyvern Gaming Club is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Photo credit: Pixabay

The Wyvern Gaming Club, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is a club that focuses on socializing and sharing interests in gaming and anime. Its goal is to help its members meet new people and de-stress amid all the schoolwork and other responsibilities they may have.

The club is year-round, so members can attend meetings during any semester throughout the entire year.

“I use it as a way to keep myself going,” Sebastian Williams, club president, said. He also said that if he had nothing but classes all the time, “that would get really annoying really fast.”

Previously, the club would meet every Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. On Wednesdays, club members played games, and on Thursdays, they watched anime.

However, the anime-watching part of the club will be discontinued. Due to Weber State’s new understanding of copyright rules, the club is no longer allowed to host anime-watching parties on campus.

Members are still able to play games together as they used to. Gaming nights consist of a wide variety of tabletop role-playing games, board games and even video games that the members themselves bring in. Attendees can feel free to either bring their own or join other members’ games.

New members can join the club by joining the club Facebook page, joining at the club's block party station or by simply showing up to club meetings. Members can also bring their own games, if they want.
Those interested in joining the Wyvern Gaming Club can join the club's Facebook page, block party station or just show up to a club meeting. Photo credit: Pixabay

For now, it is still unclear how meetings will be organized without anime nights, but they will still be planned for either Wednesday or Thursday nights. The fall semester meeting schedule updates will be posted on the Weber State Wyvern Anime and Gaming Club Facebook page.

With the club’s longevity, life-long connections will inevitably be made. Daniel Arnold, event director for the club, mentioned members— including himself — had started relationships and even families through the club.

“Even if you don’t stick to the club much, you still make connections with people that could persist past college,” Williams said.

An example of this would be the club members coming together to cosplay and attend conventions together, such as FanX and Anime Banzai.

People interested in joining can either join their Facebook page or drop by during their scheduled meeting times.

The club also has a Discord server where members can connect with the rest of the club outside of in-person meetings.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the club, unfortunately, had to close and was unable to receive new members, but thanks to the Discord server, the current members were still able to keep in touch over the past year and a half.

The club will have a booth at the block party on Sept. 3 where people can stop by and join as well.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Bienvenidos de nuevo al Browning Center

Arts & Entertainment

Traducido por Lissete Landaverde El semestre de otoño de 2021 se acerca rápidamente y con eso viene nuevos planes para actuaciones y eventos organizados por Lindquist College of Arts and […]

by Lissete Landaverde

‘Una ventanilla única’ para estudiantes no tradicionales

Campus Community

Traducido por Matias Pedreira Una parte significativa de los estudiantes de Weber State University califican como estudiantes no tradicionales. Para ayudar mejor a estos estudiantes, que tienden a tener desafíos […]

by Matias Pedreira

Damian Lillard rains down 3-pointers at the Alumni Basketball Classic

Above the Scroll

In a throwback performance that was reminiscent of his days tearing apart the Big Sky Conference in the purple and white, six-time NBA All-Star and 2021 Olympic gold medalist Damian […]

by Miles Shaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.