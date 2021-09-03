Do you know your news? Sept. 7

1. On Sept. 3, President Biden signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and other federal agencies to conduct a declassification review of documents pertaining to what?

a. Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon

b. The Jan. 6 Capitol riots

c. The Muller Report

d. The Sept. 11 attacks

2. This week, the Prime Minister of which country announced they were stepping down from the position amidst falling approval ratings?

a. Japan

b. Canada

c. The United Kingdom

d. Jamaica

3. Which artist recently broke Apple Music’s 2021 record for most-streamed album in one day?

a. Billie Eilish

b. Drake

c. Justin Bieber

d. Ariana Grande

4. Which former NFL wide receiver passed away last week?

a. Terrell Owens

b. Randy Moss

c. David Patten

d. Odell Beckham Jr.

Answers:

1. The correct answer is D. The Sept. 11 attacks. According to CNN, last month more than 1,600 people who were affected by 9/11 demanded the President refrain from visiting Ground Zero on the anniversary of the attacks unless previously-blocked government documents were released.

2. The correct answer is A. Japan. According to the Hill, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sept. 3. that he would be stepping down.

3. The correct answer is B. Drake. According to Billboard.com, Drake’s sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy,” broke the record just 12 hours after release.

4. The correct answer is C. David Patten. According to partiots.com, the former wide receiver passed away on Sept. 2 at the age of 47.