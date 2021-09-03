The LQ Zine provides opportunities to uplift LGBTQ artists

The LGBTQ community in Ogden may not seem prominent looking in, but there are many members and allies around the city. One of the communities in Ogden is the LQ Zine, a self-published magazine run by Lisa Hallows as editor and Kye Hallows as collaborator with the help of Ogden Arts, which was created in hopes of bringing more attention to the community and their talents.

According to Kye Hallows, the zine was created with the LGBTQ population of Ogden in mind, given how large yet underrepresented they are.

Right now, the Hallows are offering the opportunity for any artistic LGBTQ members and allies in the Ogden community to submit their works for the possibility of having them printed in the LQ Zine, and artists whose submissions are chosen will be gifted $100.

Any medium of art that can be printed, like photographs, paintings, poems, tattoos and original recipes are welcome to be submitted.

Whether someone lives in, works in or has any other connection with the city of Ogden, they are welcome to submit their work. This zine is a way to feel more connected with the city and its supportive community.

“We just really wanted to highlight how queer this city really is and how safe it is for queer people,” Kye Hallows said.

Artists should send in their submissions through the link on the LQ Zine’s Instagram account and email. Fliers will also include a QR code that links to the Google Forms submission page.

The submission deadline for artwork is Sept. 12 and the issue is scheduled to publish in October. Art submitted after the deadline will be considered for the second printing of the zine.

Kye Hallows said he wants to bring attention to both members and allies, saying they are all contributing members of society.

“We are creative and rare cogs in making this machine — which is the city — go. We’re making it diverse and painting it rainbow, in a way,” Kye said.

As a transgender man, Kye found support in the Ogden community throughout his transition, which has been one of the inspirations for this project. Because of the support he received, he feels the need to put it back out in the world to help others who may need it.

The LQ Zine will be available for purchase at local shops such as Lavender Vinyl and different pop-up events that will be announced through their Instagram account.