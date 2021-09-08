A promising start, but an ultimate loss for the ‘Cats

Weber State men’s soccer lost 3–0 to the University of Utah on Sept. 4 in their season opener.

The Wildcats travelled to Salt Lake City and played on Crimson Field at the University of Utah campus at 7 p.m.

The first goal was scored by Utes player Jesus Sandres close to the 59th minute of play, then Josh Vance scored the Utes’ second goal around the 75th minute. Utah’s Nikko Wood scored the third and final goal near the 89th minute.

“For it being our first game, especially with a lot of us who haven’t played together, I thought we played pretty well,” Weber State freshman Cole Jones said. “I think we needed to connect more passes in the midfield. Just kind of connect more passes as a squad. But honestly as a whole, for our first game, not terrible, especially coming to the U. We know they were a good, tough, physical team, and they were ready to play, and they also had a game under their belts.”

Utah played Boise State on Aug. 28. The Utes won that game 4–0.

“Honestly, not a bad way to start,” Jones said. “Not the outcome that we wanted, but it was a good game.”

Wildcat Marshall Scroggin, who is a junior, also provided his thoughts after the game.

“We’re kind of a new team, like we have a lot of freshmen on the team,” Scroggin said.

The Weber State sports clubs website has eight freshmen listed on the men’s soccer roster.

“I feel like this game was really promising,” Scroggin said. “It showed us what we can do and just good things to come really.”

Another Wildcat freshman player who expressed his thoughts was Gabe Woods.

“We had a solid first half,” Woods said. “We were a little slow to start out, but I think we look promising, and I’m really excited for the rest of the season because I think we’ll show some people some exciting games.”

This is the beginning of the Wildcats’ season. They will be playing more games in the future.

“We enjoyed having our fans out here today. We’re glad they all came out, so if we could get more of you out, that would be great to have all the support we can,” Scroggin said.