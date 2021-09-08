WSU looks to 2022 for vaccine mandates

by Dalton Gallegos

Weber State University is working to initiate vaccine mandate by spring 2022, according to university Public Relations Director Allison Hess. She said the university is currently working out the details of the mandate and students will be exempted for religious, medical and personal reasons only.

The Student Health Center is located in the Student Services Building and offers various services for all students. (Paige McKinnon/The Signpost)
On Sept. 8, the WSU President’s Office emailed all students, asking them to complete a vaccine survey before Jan. 10, 2022, which students also received via email. The email provided information on how to get vaccinated and stated that the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that “the vaccine can help in returning to normal activity and protecting you and your loved ones from becoming ill.” Hess said the university can ask its students to be vaccinated with only a limited amount of exemptions.

One of the exam rooms located in the Student Health Center, students can collect COVID-19 information in this center as well as receive the vaccine.(Paige McKinnon/The Signpost)
HB308, also known as the COVID-19 Vaccine Amendments, prohibits a governmental entity from mandating the COVID vaccine as a means of getting employment and for participation and attendance in any activity.

Stop the Spread poster found on the door of the Student Health Center, which offers vaccines for students on campus. (Paige McKinnon/The Signpost)
“Getting the vaccines is the number one way to keep our campus members, campus community, our facilities, our staff and our students safe,” Hess said. “We really want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. We want to return to a safe place of learning as quickly as possible, so we’re asking students to get vaccinated and we’re making vaccine clinics easily accessible to students.”

The pharmacy in the Student Health Center, located in the Student Services Center. Paige McKinnon/The Signpost)
The Annie Taylor Dee School of Nursing is also recommending vaccination for their parties. According to an email sent out to students, staff and faculty of the Annie Taylor Dee School of Nursing on the morning of Sept. 7, “starting January 2022, supported by the Utah State Higher Education, Weber State University, along with other Utah Higher Education systems, will be mandating the COVID vaccine for all of their students, with some exemptions that will be communicated at a later date.”

The vaccine will be offered in the Shepherd Union and at the Community Education Center, located off-campus, at upcoming dates.

