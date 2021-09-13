Weber Cares Pantry reopens with more space and accessibility

by Adam Rubin

Since March of 2020, Weber State University’s Weber Cares Pantry has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Sept. 7, the pantry officially reopened its doors to in-person services.

Weber State University’s food pantry is now open to students. The pantry is located in the Stewart Library. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
Weber State University’s food pantry is now open to students. The pantry is now located in the Stewart Library. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

During the past year and a half, the food pantry has moved locations and is now located in room 224 of the Stewart Library. This new space is much larger than the old location and allows for more food to be provided.

Jordan Wheeler, Weber Cares Pantry specialist, says that they have found a new space in a larger room, allowing clients to pick out their own orders.

While the pantry’s services are based on household size, the new space gives students and non-students alike access to more food.

Weber State University’s food pantry, is now open to students. The pantry is large enough for clients to go in and choose their products. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
In comparison to the old location, the new food pantry is large enough for students to go in and choose their groceries, much like a normal store. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)

“I love when clients come in. At first, they are so nervous because it’s a hard thing to do,” Wheeler said. “You feel like you will be judged by someone else, but that’s not the case.”

Patrick Tadlock, assistant director of the Center for Community Engaged Learning, has been the food pantry staff supervisor since June 2021. Tadlock stated that the pantry closed from March to September 2021, allowing the staff to work on their online order platform.

Canned goods are among some of the products available in the food pantry, Weber Cares Food Pantry is located in the Stewart Library on Ogden's Campus. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
Canned goods are among the many products available in the food pantry for students. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

According to Wheeler, the pantry was still taking online orders in September despite not being open to in-person orders.

The benefits of this new location include more space, more food and even refrigerated foodstuffs available for any person who needs it.

Weber State University’s food pantry is now open to clients. This after being closed to in-person pick ups during the Pandemic. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
Following the closure as a result of COVID-19, the Weber Cares Food Pantry has reopened its new location to students. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

“We want students, staff and faculty to see us as a resource for everyone on our campus,” Tadlock said.

The food pantry is under the umbrella of WSU’s CCEL program, and has a mission to let people on campus know that they are here, and no one on campus should go hungry.

Cereal, canned goods, pasta and even refrigerated items are now available to students at the Weber Cares Pantry. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
Boxes of goods including peanut butter and canned vegetables have been carted in to the new and improved Weber Cares Pantry. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

Wheeler, a sophomore, explained that a lot of people on campus are either just trying to start careers or don’t have a lot of extra money floating around, so a food pantry is a basic staple for any campus.

“We won’t turn anyone away,” Wheeler said.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Diabetes reversal: Could it be a reality?

Academics

Dr. Scott Moore, a Weber State University assistant professor at Medical Laboratory Sciences, will be recognized as a recipient of 2021’s 40 Under 40 award, presented by the nation-wide American […]

by Adam Rubin

Mission Impossible: Parking on campus

Campus Community

Parking has long been a frustrating obstacle for students and faculty alike, which has continued into the fall 2021 semester. With construction causing even more parking chaos than normal, many […]

by Lucas Moore

WSU looks to 2022 for vaccine mandates

Campus Community

Weber State University is working to initiate vaccine mandate by spring 2022, according to university Public Relations Director Allison Hess. She said the university is currently working out the details […]

by Dalton Gallegos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.