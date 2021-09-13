Wildcats bring in 2–1 win

Weber State’s men’s soccer team beat the Boise State Broncos 2–1 at home on Sept. 12.

The match started at 2 p.m. on Weber State’s campus. The game remained scoreless throughout the first half.

The first goal, scored by Wildcat Isaiah Pratt, hit the back of the net about the 65th minute. The next goal occurred close to the 68th minute. The ball ultimately went into the goal after Wildcat Taggert Ralphs’ corner kick.

“[The goal] wasn’t entirely intentional,” Ralphs said. “But, I placed it where I knew it could be dangerous, and it went in, so it worked out.”

Boise State player John Koisch pulled a goal back near the 78th minute. The Wildcats were able to hold onto the lead to win 2–1.

Ralphs said it felt good to come back from a loss against the University of Utah.

“We had a lot of players missing,” Ralphs said. Despite this, he said they dominated. “We punched two in, and then they counterattacked, so it was 2–1. Then, we held out strong, so it felt good to get the win.”

Pratt said the team played well. “We weren’t as composed as we should have been. We should have won by a lot more. We kind of just got a little panicked once they put one in, but overall, we did alright,” he said.

Despite Boise State’s loss, “It still felt good to contribute,” Koisch said. He said they need to play together as a team rather than as individual players.

Wildcat men’s soccer plays their next game at Brigham Young University on Sept. 17.