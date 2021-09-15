Showdown schedule announced

The Weber State men’s basketball team’s non-conference schedule has been finalized.

Before the season gets underway, Concordia University, St. Paul will face off with the Wildcats at the Dee Events Center in an exhibition game on Nov. 4.

Weber State begins the new season and a pursuit to the Big Sky Championship game on Nov. 9, when Western Colorado arrives in Ogden for the team’s first non-conference clash.

Crossing the country to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Wildcats will take on Duquesne University on Nov. 15, followed by a trip to St. George to Dixie State on Nov. 27.

A battle of the cats will ensue on Dec. 8 in a showdown with the Washington State Cougars at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. The game’s a highlight of the non-conference road games for the Wildcats.

The Cougars finished last season with a 14–13 record and No. 10 in the Pac-12.

At the Dee, Weber State will defend its home court against the University of Maine, Fort Kent on Dec. 11, followed by marquee matchups against in-state rivals Utah State and BYU.

The Aggies visit Ogden on Dec. 15, and the Cougars from Provo arrive on Dec. 18.

Weber State will end its non-conference slate against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Dee on Dec. 23.

The Wildcats finished last season 12–3 in conference play and 17–6 overall, but a hole in the roster left by departing senior and First Team All-Big Sky guard Isiah Brown will be filled by incoming transfers Koby McEwen, Jamison Overton and Dyson Koehler.

McEwen’s a senior and previously played at Marquette and Utah State, while Koehler’s a native Utahn form Jordan High School in Salt Lake City and comes to Ogden after a year at Cal Poly. Overton’s a senior from San Diego who played for Utah Valley and Saddleback College.

Weber State’s locked and loaded and ready for action in Randy Rahe’s 16th season as the Wildcats’ head coach.

The Gem City of Boise, Idaho, will host the Big Sky Tournament once again from March 9-12.