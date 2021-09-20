Do you know your news? Sept. 21

by Joshua Kamp

1. What historic community building in Ogden reached the milestone of a 100-year anniversary in September?

a. A museum

b. A library

c. A synagogue

d. A Catholic church

2. What popular TV streaming series won best drama at the 2021 Emmy Awards?

a. “Bridgerton”

b. “The Crown”

c. “The Mandalorian”

d. “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Isolated Emmy award trophy.
During the 2021 Emmy Awards, a prominent streaming TV show won the Outstanding Drama Series category. Photo credit: Pixy

3. President Joe Biden took part in a joint announcement on Sept. 15 with two other world leaders to announce a new trilateral security pact between the United States, United Kingdom and what other country?

a. France

b. Germany

c. Japan

d. Australia

4. For the first time since 1971, a massive volcanic eruption began on Sept. 18 on an island part of what country?

a. Spain

b. Greece

c. Italy

d. Greenland

The Fuego volcano outside Antigua, Guatemala erupts in the early evening on Feruary 27, 2016.
The Fuego volcano outside Antigua, Guatemala, erupts in the early evening of Feb. 27, 2016. Photo credit: Getty Images

5. The home of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the investigation of his fiancé Gabby Petito’s disappearance, was raided by the police and FBI on Sept. 20. In which U.S. state is Laundrie’s home located?

a. Utah

b. Florida

c. Texas

d. New York

A makeshift memorial dedicated to missing woman Gabby Petito is located near City Hall on Sept. 20 in North Port, Florida. A body has been found by authorities in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming that fits the description of Petito, who went missing while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images/TNS)
A makeshift memorial dedicated to missing woman Gabby Petito is located near City Hall on Sept. 20 in North Port, Florida. A body has been found by authorities in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming that fits the description of Petito, who went missing while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images/TNS) Photo credit: Tribune News Service

Answers:

1. The correct answer is C, A synagogue. According to the Standard-Examiner, the Congregation Brith Sholem Synagogue in Ogden, established in 1921, had a centennial celebration with walking tours, refurbishments of the building and a Jewish history exhibit at the Union Station Museum.

2. The correct answer is B, “The Crown.” According to CNET, the series dramatizing the lives and times of the British royal family beat out other fan favorites such as “Bridgerton” and “The Mandalorian” for Outstanding Drama Series.

3. The correct answer is D, Australia. According to Axios, the pact, dubbed AUKUS, aims to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines in an apparent strategic move to bring allies together to push back against China’s power in the Indo-Pacific region.

4. The correct answer is A, Spain. According to NPR, the island of La Palma began erupting over the weekend of Sept. 18 and has forced thousands of people to evacuate.

5. The correct answer is B, Florida. According to WFLA, the FBI executed a court-authorized search warrant at the Laundrie home in the investigation of the disappearance of Gabby Petito, who went missing during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie this summer.

