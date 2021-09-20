Double wins for the W

The Weber State University club hockey team opened their season hosting the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 17 and 18, respectively.

The Wildcats kicked off their two-game weekend with a 15–1 win against UVU.

The ‘Cats established a two-goal lead after both Carson Abercrombie and Cole VanOrman found the back of the net in the first period. Weber State collected eight penalties in the first 20 minutes of play.

The Wildcats headed into the second period with the same momentum and went on a 7-point run. Three of the 7 points were scored in the first 90 seconds of the period.

In the third and final period, the Wildcats were able to put 6 additional points on the board.

Utah Valley scored in the final minutes of the third period when Joel Clark got one on the board for the Wolverines.

VanOrman, Jakob Besnilian and Jacob Schneider scored two goals each.

“It was a good start,” Ryan Brown said. “Every game won’t be a 15–1 win, but it is a good result for the start of the season.”

“I thought we played a pretty good game,” Keaton Morrison, Wildcats goaltender, said. “Definitely a good way to start out the season. I’m happy with where things are going. There’s definitely a lot more to come.”

Abercrombie, Brown, Osman Cholak, Will Fobair, Austin Chesworth, Louis Staffieri, Bryon Fobair, Kody Goodwin and Jaden Hewes all collected a goal for the ‘Cats.

“It was a good game,” assistant Coach Jonathan Cosman said. “We wanted these guys to come out strong. We wanted them to finish hits and execute on minor details. We felt in the first period we did pretty well, but we took a lot of penalties.”

Cosman went on to say there was some nervousness before the game since the team had a two-game season last year as well as the addition of some new players.

The following night, the ‘Cats were able to collect their second dub of the weekend after a 4–3 overtime win against in-state rival Utah State. The game winner was scored by Will Fobair.

The first three Wildcats to get a point up on the board were Cholak, Hewes and Besnilian.

“As the season goes along, we’re really just going to take it game by game,” said Brown. “We’re going to go for nationals this year.”

The Wildcats hit the road for the Boise Showcase Sept. 23-26.