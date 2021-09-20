Double wins for the W

by Jace Cook

The Weber State University club hockey team opened their season hosting the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 17 and 18, respectively.

The Weber State University Hockey team opened up their season against
The Weber State University Hockey team opened up their season with games against Utah Valley University and Utah State University. (Emily Miller / The Signpost)

The Wildcats kicked off their two-game weekend with a 15–1 win against UVU.

The ‘Cats established a two-goal lead after both Carson Abercrombie and Cole VanOrman found the back of the net in the first period. Weber State collected eight penalties in the first 20 minutes of play.

The Wildcats headed into the second period with the same momentum and went on a 7-point run. Three of the 7 points were scored in the first 90 seconds of the period.

In the third and final period, the Wildcats were able to put 6 additional points on the board.

Utah Valley scored in the final minutes of the third period when Joel Clark got one on the board for the Wolverines.

VanOrman, Jakob Besnilian and Jacob Schneider scored two goals each.

“It was a good start,” Ryan Brown said. “Every game won’t be a 15–1 win, but it is a good result for the start of the season.”

“I thought we played a pretty good game,” Keaton Morrison, Wildcats goaltender, said. “Definitely a good way to start out the season. I’m happy with where things are going. There’s definitely a lot more to come.”

Weber State University's hockey can be found on the Ice Sheet located near the Dee Events Center. (Emily Miller / The Signpost)
Weber State University's hockey team can be found on the Ice Sheet located near the Dee Events Center. (Emily Miller / The Signpost)

Abercrombie, Brown, Osman Cholak, Will Fobair, Austin Chesworth, Louis Staffieri, Bryon Fobair, Kody Goodwin and Jaden Hewes all collected a goal for the ‘Cats.

“It was a good game,” assistant Coach Jonathan Cosman said. “We wanted these guys to come out strong. We wanted them to finish hits and execute on minor details. We felt in the first period we did pretty well, but we took a lot of penalties.”

Cosman went on to say there was some nervousness before the game since the team had a two-game season last year as well as the addition of some new players.

The following night, the ‘Cats were able to collect their second dub of the weekend after a 4–3 overtime win against in-state rival Utah State. The game winner was scored by Will Fobair.

The first three Wildcats to get a point up on the board were Cholak, Hewes and Besnilian.

“As the season goes along, we’re really just going to take it game by game,” said Brown. “We’re going to go for nationals this year.”

The Wildcats hit the road for the Boise Showcase Sept. 23-26.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Mi primer paseo de arte de los viernes

Uncategorized

Traducido por Matias Pedreira El Paseo de Arte del Primer Viernes de la comunidad de Ogden se lleva a cabo durante todo el año el primer viernes de cada mes. […]

by Matias Pedreira

How to Cope with Isolation and Manage Stress During COVID-19.

Uncategorized

COVID-19 is causing significant disruptions in everybody’s lives. The uncertainty, isolation, and fear are stressors the population has been living under for the last three weeks. The National Institute of […]

by Francia Benson

I can see clearly now; week two has gone

Uncategorized

Typically, when the first week of the NFL season concludes, people start jumping to conclusions. Especially when expectations aren’t met. If a team that’s expected to be successful looks bad […]

by Tyler Haslam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.