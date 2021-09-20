Dukes declaw ‘Cats with 13-point victory

by Miles Shaw

Despite drawing first blood with a 3–0 lead, No. 2-ranked James Madison University put No. 8-ranked Weber State University in their place early on in the game and took a 37–24 victory.

An exchange of words between Weber State's Randal Grimes (#14) and James Madison's Greg Ross (#9) following an aggressive play between the teams. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
Weber State's Randal Grimes, 14, and James Madison's Greg Ross, 9, exchange words following an aggressive play between the teams. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)

By the second-and-goal with 6:38 on the clock, the Dukes held a 10–3 lead when ‘Cats junior quarterback Randall Johnson stumbled backward and attempted to hand the ball off to sophomore running back Kris Jackson and lost control of the ball, putting it on the turf.

JMU’s sophomore safety Josh Sarratt scooped up the ball and ran untouched for an 88-yard touchdown, knocking the air out of the 11,222 Weber State fans at Stewart Stadium. Sarratt’s touchdown put the Dukes up 17–3 going into half, and JMU never slowed down on the way to their victory.

James Madison's offense rushes the ball against Weber State's defense. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
James Madison's offense rushes the ball against Weber State's defense. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)

“That was a huge swing in momentum,” Wildcats head coach Jay Hill said. “It was like a bomb went off. The level of like, what the heck just happened. We’ve got to do a better job handling adversity.”

Johnson was under center for the Wildcats in place of freshman Bronson Barron, who sat out with an injury. Although Johnson struggled, he orchestrated Weber State’s opening eight-play drive highlighted by a 23-yard pass to senior wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who made a man miss and took off up the sideline picking up more yards-after-catch.

Randall Johnson, 9, throws a pass down the line in hopes of completion against James Madison University. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
Randall Johnson, 9, throws a pass down the line in hopes of completion against James Madison University. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)

The momentous shift squandered efforts of the WSU defense that forced JMU to punt from their seven-yard line, and the ‘Cats took over at the Dukes’ 37 with a 12-play drive that took 4:52 off the clock.

Following his costly fumble, Johnson struck back against the Duke’s defense, leading Weber State on a seven-play drive where Josh Davis rushed three times for 13 yards and snagged an 8-yard pass, but on second-and-3 from the Duke’s 40, Johnson bombed a pass to wideout Ty MacPherson, but it was underthrown and picked off by JMU cornerback Greg Ross.

An intense exchange between Weber's Braxton Gunther, 25, and James Madison's Seth Naotala, 46, requires intervention as tensions rise. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
An intense exchange between Weber's Braxton Gunther, 25, and James Madison's Seth Naotala, 46, requires intervention as tensions rise. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)

Johnson was 6-of-13 passing for 69 yards with an interception in his one-half of play before sophomore Kylan Weisser took over the ‘Cats’ signal calling duties to start the third quarter after Hill swapped him out.

The Dukes started the second half with a burst of energy when JMU’s quarterback Cole Johnson completed five passes in a row for 25 yards followed by freshman running back Austin Douglas who took advantage of a Wildcat defensive breakdown and bolted through the Weber State Defensive line for a 45-yard gain before being pulled down by ‘Cats senior safety Preston Smith at Weber State’s 5-yard line.

JMU's Kris Thornton, breaks free of WSU's Marque Collins' attempted tackle. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
JMU's Kris Thornton, breaks free of WSU's Marque Collins' attempted tackle. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)

“The effort was there, but we have to find a way to create some turnovers,” Wildcats’ junior defensive end George Tarlas said. “Get three-and-outs and put our offense back on the field.”

After limiting the Dukes’ attack in the opening half, the ‘Cats defense gave up 225 yards in the second.

Weber State's Rashid Shaheed, 22, and Jalon Rock, 23, prepare for kickoff against James Madison. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
Weber State's Rashid Shaheed, 22, and Jalon Rock, 23, prepare for kickoff against James Madison. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)

Johnson facilitated the Dukes’ offense seamlessly all night, throwing for 177 yards, tossing two touchdowns and running for another.

“The quarterback, he’s very poised,” Hill said. “Bottom line, they executed very well.”

JMU wide receivers Kris Thornton and Antwane Wells Jr. each pulled down eight receptions with Wells Jr. going for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wildcat cheer team lines up for kickoff with their "W&squot;s" up high. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
The Wildcat cheer team lines up for kickoff with their "W's" up high. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)

The Dukes’ kicker, Ethan Ratke, knocked through JMU’s first points of the game — a 44-yard field goal, the 78th of his career, which set the all-time FCS record for field goals made.

After multiple turnovers and game-shifting plays backed Weber State against a wall, the ‘Cats clawed two touchdowns midway through the fourth quarter. Weisser hit Shaheed running free into the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown, capping off a 12-play drive with Davis carrying ball twice and catching a 24-yard pass.

Though tensions were high between the Dukes and the Wildcats, JMU's Scott Bracey (#1) and WSU's Rasheed Shaheed (#22) find time to exchange a friendly embrace, embodying true sportsmanship. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)
Though tensions were high between the Dukes and the Wildcats, JMU's Scott Bracey, 1, and WSU's Rasheed Shaheed, 22, find time to exchange a friendly embrace, embodying true sportsmanship. (Bella Torres / The Signpost)

Davis ran in Weber State’s final points of the night from 2 yards out with under two minutes left.

“They are a top-two team in the country,” Hill said. “They acted like it. They looked like it. They’re physical, and they execute very well.”

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Outdone in Omaha

Mobile

Weber State University’s volleyball team, with a previous record of 5–5, had a chance to pick up two wins against the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Kansas State University […]

by Alec Cipollini

Professors beyond the classroom

Arts & Entertainment

The Biennial Faculty Art Showcase opened in the Mary Elizabeth Dee Shaw Gallery on Sept. 17, showcasing artwork from 25 different Weber State University faculty members, the first physical show […]

by Makayla Geddes

Trayendo la esperanza en el Mes de la Herencia Hispana

Arts & Entertainment

Traducido por Marianna Lucia Lopez Luritta El Mes de la Herencia Hispana ha comenzado, y para celebrarlo Weber State University tiene planeado un mes lleno de eventos que comienzan el […]

by Lissete Landaverde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.