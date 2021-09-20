Professors beyond the classroom

by Makayla Geddes

The Biennial Faculty Art Showcase opened in the Mary Elizabeth Dee Shaw Gallery on Sept. 17, showcasing artwork from 25 different Weber State University faculty members, the first physical show held there since the pandemic.

The Mary Elizabeth Dee Shaw Gallery at Weber State University hosts the 2021 Biennial Exhibition where art created by faculty of the Kimball Arts Center are displayed. The exhibition will continue until Nov. 13.
The 2021 Biennial Exhibition showcased art created by faculty of the Kimball Arts Center.

Usually occurring once every two years, this faculty show in particular was delayed last year due to COVID-19. Free and open to the public, the show will run until Nov. 13, with gallery hours running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Shaw Gallery Director Lydia Gravis said the exhibit is a valuable opportunity for the faculty as they share their own work and present themselves not just as teachers, but as artists.

Gravis said the faculty responded to current events and issues through their various visual languages, from abstraction to visual meditation.

Faculty creates art for the 2021 Biennial Faculty Exhibition in The Mary Elizabeth Dee Shaw Gallery at Weber State University.
A distorted portrait is on display alongside the many other pieces within the exhibit. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

“This is an example of an exhibition that is truly diverse in content, in style and medium, so it’s a great chance for people to come out and see a huge variety of working artists who are also teachers and staff,” Gravis said.

Art created by faculty in the Department of Visual Art and Design are being featured in the 2021 Biennial Faculty Exhibition. Art concentrations are in ceramics, digital media, drawing, metals/jewelry, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and visual communications.
The Mary Elizabeth Dee Shaw Gallery hosted the 2021 Biennial Faculty Art Showcase for Weber State faculty on Sept. 17. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

Professor Jason Manley said his classroom teaching material influenced his work for the show.

”There are things that I teach that inspire what I do in my own work, and my own research comes out in my teaching,” Manley said. “It’s good for students to see what we do, what the faculty does and that we are practicing artists and not just teachers.”

Several mediums are used for art submitted to the 2021 Biennial Faculty Exhibition, hosted by The Mary Elizabeth Dee Shaw Gallery at Weber State University.
Hand-drawn pieces are some of the many forms of art displayed at the art show and were created by participating faculty. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

Gravis said research is a big part of a professor’s professional career, and the visual arts seen in the exhibit are like research presentations — rather than being published in a paper or article, the research is presented in an exhibition of artwork.

Manley’s favorite part of exhibitions is showing off his hard work.

Visitors enjoying a variety of art submitted by faculty members of Department of Visual Art and Design, at Kimball Visual Arts Center on Sept. 17.
The art gallery features a very open framework that allows plenty of room for people to gather and look at the display. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

“I don’t make work to just go in my basement; I want people to see it,” Manley said. “You present it, and it’s a moment to reflect on what you’ve done.”

Cassie Smith, marketing and public relations manager for Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities, said it was exciting to see what the faculty has been working on as well as finally hosting another in-person event.

Faculty members teaching in the Department of Visual Art and Design are being featured in the 2021 Biennial Faculty Exhibition.
People gather in the halls and interact with the displayed art. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

“Our faculty are incredible artists, so it’s cool to see not only what they are doing in the classroom, but outside of the classroom,” Smith said. “This is what they are working on and this is what they are getting involved in.”

Smith said she is excited for everything this exhibition represents, especially getting back to normal.

