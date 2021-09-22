An unusual visitor on campus

by Caitlyn Nichols

A moose was spotted walking through the Lindquist Plaza pond the evening of Sept. 22 before it attempted to cross Harrison Boulevard and was hit and killed by a car.

Weber State University posted pictures of the unusual visitor in the pond on their Facebook page prior to the accident that same evening.

Kevin Blanch, a WSU alumnus who has a research PhD and used to be a professor at the university, was working on campus when he saw the moose.

“I was in the research library doing some work, and I came out, and I saw there he was in the pond,” Blanch said.

Blanch said he is on campus very often and has been since he was a kid. WSU is built right into the foothills of the mountains, and while he has seen plenty of deer and other wildlife, he has never seen a moose there before.

Blanch watched the moose for about an hour and half as it went through the pond and along the edge of campus. A game warden and the WSU campus police came as well to monitor the situation, but Blanch said there was not much else they could do besides keep an eye on the animal and try to distract it away from the busy roads.

However, the moose eventually attempted to cross Harrison Boulevard and was hit and killed by a car at the intersection of 3950 South.

Blanch said he saw an officer run as she saw the moose attempt to cross, but that there was nothing she could do. Blanch heard the boom as he was walking.

“Right as it got dark, he bolted. I knew right then when he took off, I’m like ‘oh no,’” Blanch said. “He really didn’t have much of a chance.”

Police stopped traffic to clear the accident.

