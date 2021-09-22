The sun sets on summer

The Harvest Moon Festival is an annual Ogden celebration held at the end of summer as fall begins. This year, the festival was held on Sept. 18 on Historic 25th Street.

Haille Van Patten, marketing and public relations manager for Ogden Downtown Alliance, said this was the 20th anniversary of the Harvest Moon Festival. Originally, the festival was nothing more than two parking stall, but it has grown to encompass two blocks on 25th Street.

“Harvest Moon is reflective of the people and the business here,” Van Patten said. “It’s a good place to be social with your neighbor and see the diversity and culture that Ogden has to offer.”

The festival had something for everyone, with food, local business vendors, live music, games and more.

Some of the popular events were axe throwing, corn hole and the live music. Local artists and bands played on the main stage, and on the community stage, a local non-profit organization called Imagine Music brought music students to perform for the community, allowing those musicians to get their names out in the spotlight.

Jenny Eckenbrecht and Richard Rodriguez have been going to Harvest Moon for years and continue to enjoy it. Eckenbrecht loves being able to walk along 25th Street and see how the community has grown. Rodriguez enjoys the main events, including the live music and games.

The festival had events geared toward kids with games, arts and crafts and face painting for kids.

Tiffany Sprosty and her family just started going to the Harvest Moon Festival, but they already love it. They plan to continue attending in the future. Sprosty loved that her kids were entertained while there.

The festival also provided a place for small local businesses to showcase their companies and products. Some booths get started from events like Harvest Moon, like for Cally Rhoades of Modern Elemental Ergon, a local artist group based in Ogden that now does murals and art pieces for clients around the state.

“We started in Ogden, and we started doing all of the vendor events, and that’s how we started everything,” Rhoades said.

Josh Stuart, from the company Ogden Made, said events like Harvest Moon are important for businesses to help them get out and in front of people, but it’s also fun and important to have such events that allow people throughout the community to get out and be engaged.