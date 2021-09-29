Police blotter Oct. 1

by Joshua Kamp

Photo credit: Pixabay

RIP Hank

WSU officers were notified about a moose roaming campus on Sept. 22 around 1:30 p.m. Officers and a game warden monitored the moose near the duck pond area. Officers were unsuccessful in attempts to lead the moose to a safer place. Later in the evening around 8 p.m., the moose attempted to cross Harrison Boulevard and was struck by a car just in front of campus. Two vehicles were damaged in the accident and the moose was severely injured. Officers and Wildlife Resources were unable to immediately move the moose from the road. The moose was euthanized near 3950 Harrison Blvd. around 8:05 p.m.

Camping on campus

An officer was dispatched in response to a complaint of suspicious circumstances on Sept. 23. An individual was seen camping near the Facilities Management building. The complainant was concerned that the individual may start a fire for food or warmth and possibly cause a wildfire. Officers walked on the trails near the Facilities Management building but did not locate the individual.

Learning to drive

A traffic accident occurred at the Dee Events Center parking lot on Sept. 24. An officer made contact with the drivers and occupants of both vehicles. The driver of vehicle 1 said that she had her learner’s permit. She said that she looked right but did not see vehicle 2 coming. The other occupant of vehicle 1 said they yelled for the driver to brake but in a panic, the driver of vehicle 1 instead hit the gas pedal by mistake. Vehicle 1 hit vehicle 2 in the center passenger side of the car. Upon arrival of the officers, no injuries were reported.

