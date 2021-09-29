Volleyball serves up consecutive wins

by Dalton Gallegos

Weber State University’s volleyball team won consecutive games last weekend, coming out on top of Portland State University on Sept. 23 and Sacramento State on Sept. 25, winning both games 3–1.

Senior Rylin Adams serves the ball back to the Wildcats' opponents at the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Photo credit: Weber State Athletics

For the Portland State game, the Wildcats took the first two sets before falling in the third one, only to get back on track for the fourth and final set of the contest.

Dani Nay led the team in kills with 13, with Rylin Adams and Sam Schiess trailing right behind her with 11 and 10.

Adams and Ashlyn Power each had 5 aces for the game with Power having 38 assists and 17 digs for the game. About 500 people attended the Portland State contest.

For the Sacramento State game, the Wildcats lost the first set, but came back and took the next three sets for the win.

Kate Standifird serves the volleyball at the NCAA Volleyball Tournament in the spring of 2021. Photo credit: Weber State Athletics

Adams led the team in kills with 23, while Nay and Schiess both trailed behind her with eight.

The Wildcats had 9 aces for the game, and Nay had 5. Power and Adams trailed behind with two each.

Baylee Bodily led the team in blocks with six, and Emma Mangum came in second with three for the contest.

Power had 44 assists for this game out of the 51 total for the Wildcats. Makayla Sorensen led the team in digs with 21, along with Power and Nay with 15 and 14.

Kate Standifird serves the volleyball at the NCAA Volleyball Tournament in the spring of 2021. Photo credit: Weber State Athletics

The Wildcats were 2–0 in conference play before their game against Montana State University on Sept. 30, and on Oct. 2, they face the University of Montana.

