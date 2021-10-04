Jay Hill sets coach record for wins at Cal Poly

In a lopsided victory, Weber State University’s football team picked up their first Big Sky Conference win of the season against the California Polytechnic State University Mustangs on Oct. 2, scoring 38–7.

The victory improved the team’s overall season record to 2–3 and made it head coach Jay Hill’s 54th career victory coaching the Wildcats.

“Weber State’s been so special to myself, my wife, our family, our kids, and I couldn’t be happier with the players, assistant coaches and everybody who’s had such a critical part in this,” Hill said. “This isn’t something you earn on your own. It’s a big group effort.”

The previous record holder was former coach Dave Arslanian, who helmed the football program from 1989-97 and led the ‘Cats to 53 wins.

The record-setting game began with ‘Cats quarterback Kylan Weisser starting the first quarter off strong by running in a 1-yard touchdown, and he quickly followed it up with a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving the Wildcats a 14–7 lead they wouldn’t be losing.

“We had critical guys stepping up filling their shoes,” Hill said. “Kalisi Moli and Sione Lapuaho went out and the rest of the D-line had seven sacks.”

Weisser connected with Dave Jones for a 18-yard pass resulting in a touchdown, bring the score to 21–7.

Sophomore linebacker Winston Reid forced Cal Poly to fumble, and BJ Taufalele scooped it up at the Mustangs’ 2-yard line and ran it in for a touchdown, giving the ‘Cats a comfortable 28–7 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, junior wide receiver Ty MacPherson hauled in Weisser’s 5-yard touchdown pass, running a total of 17 yards to the endzone.

After the last scoring pass of the game, Weisser left the game with a non-contact injury and didn’t return.

Junior running back Josh Davis and redshirt freshman running back Dontae McMillan led the ‘Cats rushing attack that totaled 176 yards in the game.

Weisser threw for 143 yards on 11-of-16 passing for two touchdowns and rushed in 27 yards and two touchdowns.

Players who normally wouldn’t see playing time had quite a bit of in-game experience against Cal Poly, which Hill said is critical to the development of the team.