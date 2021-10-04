Life, Death, Justice

by Alexandrea Bonilla

The United States Census reports that Ogden has one of the largest Latinx and Hispanic communities in Utah, composing roughly 31.9% of the population.

Ogden Contemporary Arts is collaborating with Weber State University’s Shaw Gallery Project Space to hold an art exhibition titled “Vida, Muerte, Justicia,” meaning “Life, Death, Justice.”

This exhibition is a display of 24 local and national Latin American and Latinx artists whose work provides perspectives on themes of life, death and justice.

The Monarch Building in Ogden Utah hosts the Vida, Muerte, Justica Art Exhibit. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
The Monarch Building in Ogden, Utah, hosts the Vida, Muerte, Justica art exhibit. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

Jorge Rojas is the curator along with co-curator Maria del Mar González-González, who holds a doctorate in art history and is an assistant professor of art history at WSU.

“It’s extremely important that our community sees itself, that they can identify with art, that they feel seen and spoken with, not just to,” González-González said. “They are trying to create a conversation with the audience. Encouraging them to be part of the change. Often times, they amplify the voices of their different communities.”

The exhibition space is occupied by multiple paintings, drawings, photographs and suspended sculptures. Twenty-two of the artists’ works are on display at the OCA, while two are on display in the Shaw Gallery. González-González and Rojas selected the artists by invitation, asking them to submit a series of works from which they would choose to create their desired narrative.

“It’s really important for me to do an exhibition that’s going to resonate with our Latino community in Ogden,” Rojas said. “There’s been a real conscious effort to make this work available, accessible and inclusive.”

One of the 24 artists is New York-based Patricia Espinosa. Her piece, titled “America’s Teddy Bear,is an installation in which Nerf gun bullets are shot onto a clear surface in the shape of a teddy bear. The number of bullets corresponds to the number of children and adults that have been shot in school shootings since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.

“It’s such a dear image to all of us,” Espinosa said. “That’s part of the aim, to make that connection about how it felt to be safe in school, and your teddy bear is supposed to be this figure that is there to protect you and that’s how we’re supposed to feel in school.”

Using brown working gloves and rods bent into circles, artist Michael Pribich of New York hopes to represent the forever need of essential workers. To visit Pribich's work visit the Vida, Muerte, Justica Art Exhibit in The Monarch in Ogden. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)(Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
Using brown working gloves and rods bent into circles, artist Michael Pribich of New York hopes to represent the forever need for essential workers. To visit Pribich's work visit the Vida, Muerte, Justica art exhibit in The Monarch in Ogden. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)(Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

Michael Pribich and his wife, Esperanza Cortes, were also featured in the gallery. Pribich drew inspiration from frontline workers and how the pandemic granted them new recognition. Cortes’ installation focused on the abuse within the mineral industry in Columbia and how it began through colonialism.

“Colonialism became this hierarchy of what’s important,” Cortes said. “Indigenous people were not important.”

Responses to Black Lives Matter, immigration reform, racial justice, femicide and police brutality were some of the other topics addressed in the exhibition.

OCA Executive Director Venessa Castagnoli said, “Art creates dialogue. It gives you a chance to have a conversation. Someone who may not have the same views as you can come in and see this beautiful piece and it starts a conversation.”

One of the two artists whose work is displayed in the Shaw Gallery is Guillermo Galindo. His work includes sculptural sonic devices made from objects left behind by migrants at the U.S., Mexico and European borders.

The exhibition is free and open to the public until Nov. 27.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

A broad look at inclusivity at WSU

Campus Community

Weber State University may not seem to be a pool for diversity, since less than 1% of the student population, or 268 students in 2020, is comprised of international students, […]

by Marisa Nelson

A broad look at inclusivity at WSU

Campus Community

Weber State University may not seem to be a pool for diversity, since less than 1% of the student population, or 268 students in 2020, is comprised of international students, […]

by Marisa Nelson

WSUの多様性

Culture/Diversity

WSU Institutional Researchフォーラムによると、ウェバー州立大学は、学生人口の1％未満、つまり2020年には268人の学生が留学生で構成されているため、多様性のプールではないように思われるかもしれません。しかし、人種、民族性、宗教的信念、教育、社会階級における各人の多様な背景を説明するとき、WSUの学生、教職員は豊かな文化を持っています。 Institutional Researchによると、キャンパス内の最大の自己識別人種人口は白人で、2020年秋には22,018人の学生がいました。調査で特定されたように、2番目に多い民族人口は3,265人のヒスパニック/ラテン系学生でした。 2,857人の学生は、2つの人種であるか、制度研究で不明としてマークされていました。この数は、学生人口のわずか9.65％を占めています。 戦略計画で改訂され、今年実施されたWSU目標 の一部であり、公平性、多様性、包括性を中心とした特定の目標を強調しています。 5年間の戦略計画では、ウェーバー州はすべての個人、集合的な卓越性、変革の経験を重視し、ウェーバーは「帰属、創造性、独自性、自己表現の促進を通じてすべてのアイデンティティ」を受け入れると述べています。 ダイバーシティ担当副社長兼チーフダイバーシティオフィサーであるエイドリアン・アンドリュースは、ユタ高等教育システムとともに戦略計画を策定する上で重要な役割を果たしました。 アンドリュースは、多様性には多くの要素があることを確認しましたが、大学が本当に焦点を当てようとしているのは、調和,多様性、公平性、包括性です。 「私たちが見ているのは、私たちをユニークにするものを理解する方法です。そのため、1つはお互いをよりよく理解し、2つは、ポリシー、手順、およびそれらがどのようにそれらのユニーク性にプラスまたはマイナスの影響を与える可能性があるかを理解することです。この物事は意思決定、リソース割り当てなどに影響を与えます」とアンドリュースは言いました。 インスティテューショナルリサーチのプロファイルによると、キャンパス内のほとんどの人種および民族グループの数は、2019年の秋学期から2020年に減少しました。ヒスパニック/ラテンの学生の数は2020年に3,357人から3,265人に減少しました。留学生の数は322人から減少しました。 2019年から2020年には268になります。ただし、COVID-19のパンデミックが続くため、これらの数値は多様性と包括性を反映していない可能性があります。 多様性と包括性プログラムのコーディネーターであるカイラ・グリフィンは、ウェバー州立大学が多様性と人々が重要な会話をするために行っている仕事をどのように祝うかを誇りに思っていると述べました。 ウェーバーでの短い時間の間でさえ、グリフィンは、教員が彼らのカリキュラムに社会正義のレンズをどのように適用したかを誇りに思っていると言いました。 「成長する場所はありますか？絶対。しかし、私が最もよく目にする教職員の観点からは、それは驚くべきことです。そして、私たちの学生でさえ、通常は話されない問題についてすでに話し合っています。」 グリフィン氏は、学生が仲間や教授と重要な会話をしている間、WSUはマイクロアグレッションの緩和に取り組むことができると述べました。彼女は、人々はしばしばこれらのマイクロアグレッションを故意に行うのではなく、人種差別主義者または人種差別主義者の歴史を持つ褒め言葉を通じて行うと述べました。彼女は生徒たちが言語やことわざについて学び、私たちがそれらをどのように克服できるかを見たいと思っています。 「私にとって、多様性とはすべての人生の歩みを包括することです」とグリフィンは言いました。 「誰もが独自の方法で多様であり、同じ空間でその違いが発生することを可能にしながら、私たちを違うものにするものを認識しています。」 WSUは、キャンパスで毎年多くのイベントを開催し、多様性の日々のお祝いに貢献しています。翻訳週間、多様性会議、ネイティブシンポジウム、障害者意識週間、ヒスパニック文化遺産月間などの毎年恒例のイベントがあります。これらのイベントは、すべての学生に、別の文化、少数民族や人種の日々の闘い、そしてWSUキャンパスが個人の固有の文化的背景を理解することによって、個人とそのニーズをよりよく認識する方法について学ぶ機会を提供します。 アンドリュース氏によると、人々がもっと学ぶための1つの方法は、コミュニティのメンバーであろうと学生であろうと、これらのイベントに参加して支援することです。アンドリュースは、生徒はどのように貢献して参加できるかを自問する必要があると付け加えました。 ウェバー州立学生協会の多様性と統一の副会長であるウィリアム・エンジェルは、WSUが多様性に専念する学生自治会の独自の支部を持っていることを誇りに思っていると述べました。エンジェルは、WSUSAは彼が好きなときにいつでも彼の母国語であるスペイン語を話せるようにすると付け加えました。 彼は、WSUは、低所得者やマイノリティの学生への財政援助を含め、より多くのプログラムをより公平にすることができ、多様な教員から始めることができると述べました。 「私たちは本当にもっと多くの黒人、ヒスパニック、そして教職員のLGBTメンバーをが必要です。全員を代表する必要があります。」エンジェルは言った。 インスティテューショナルリサーチには、教職員の民族性に関する人口統計情報がありません。 エンジェルはまた、学生は自分たちのものではない文化について学ぶことにオープンであるべきだと繰り返し述べました。学校のイベントに行き、それらのグループ活動を支援することは、WSUにより大きな一体感をもたらすのに役立ちます。 グリフィン氏は、キャンパスに多様性があることは、私たちがよりバランスの取れた人々になるのに役立つだけでなく、すべての学生がより多くの機会を持つのにも役立つと言いました。つながりのある世界に住んでいると、学生、教職員、スタッフは異文化間の会話をしなければならない可能性が高いので、グリフィンは、文化に対してオープンであるほど、より多くのスキルを学ぶことができると言います。 外国語学科のオーブリー・ジョーンズ教授は、人々が大学に来る理由は知識と理解を広げるためであり、私たちのキャンパスの多くは「共有する専門知識の万華鏡」を持っていると述べました。 多様性はすべての人生の歩みに適用されるので、すべてのグループの人々はWSUキャンパスでリソースと家を見つけることができます。 […]

by Joshua Kamp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.