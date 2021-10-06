Doing a number on math anxiety

Many people, especially students, struggle with math anxiety. By definition, math anxiety is the emotional distress and mental disorganization that happens when faced with solving a math problem.

According to a study by Harvard Business Review, it is estimated that one in four students who are attending four-year colleges experience moderate to high levels of math anxiety.

“The nature of math can be a legitimate issue because it builds on itself so much that getting just a little bit behind can easily lead you to get a lot behind which can be very overwhelming,” Matt Ondrus, the math major advisor at Weber Sate, said.

Another factor that plays into math anxiety is the depiction of mathematics within our culture. Math is represented as an indicator of someone’s intellect, which Ondrus believes is incorrect.

“Students have been taught that being good at mathematics means you are smart, and if you don’t understand something in math, you are not,” he said. “This can easily lead people down a very negative path.”

Math students are strongly encouraged by advisors to take advantage of the tutoring programs on campus when they are in need of help. There are both online and in-person sessions with tutors who are competent in math and are typically pursuing a bachelor’s degree in a STEM field.

Students may schedule an appointment or set up weekly meetings if they feel the need for frequent help. Drop-in tutoring is also available and doesn’t require an appointment. This type is often useful for students who are stuck on a specific question on their math homework and need immediate help.

Math professors can also be a very valuable resource for students who struggle with math. Professors take responsibility for the success of their students; therefore, most are willing to answer their students’ questions and help them gain understanding.

“Teachers are here to help their students. If their students are willing to come in and admit that they are struggling, they should be willing to offer the best help they can in the kindest way they can,” Ondrus said.

Another resource that many students have found helpful is study groups. Building connections with classmates has shown to make a profound impact on student success.

“The thing that’s helped me the most is making friends,” Makena Mecham, a Weber State student, said. “Whenever I have questions or get stuck on a homework assignment, I just ask my friends in my class for help. It also makes math more fun and enjoyable.”

The Weber State mathematics department has many other available resources to help struggling students such as handouts, links to informational websites, math clubs, Student Support Services programs, counseling and psychological services, homework help sessions, refresher courses and review videos.

Students can also visit the Weber State math department webpage for more tips on how to combat and relieve math anxiety.