Finding friends with FYE

College students have many challenges, including finding a place in the world. Weber State University has many student programs to give students new experiences and help them find friends. These programs include student organizations, events hosted by campus and various programs offered through the student experience center.

Weber State also has a First Year Experience program that “is an excellent way for new or even continuing students to build long-lasting friendships,” Ariel Olson, FYE adjunct professor, said.

The program was developed in order to provide new students an easy transition into college life and is offered as a three-credit course, UNIV 1105. A new outdoor experience program is being offered through the class that provides skills to succeed in college and leadership.

FYE at Weber State provides opportunities for any students from first-time high school graduates to non-traditional students to learn “the ropes at WSU and assist in making progress toward fulfilling their educational and personal goals,” Olson said.

Student organizations can help spark new interests. The Department of Student Life provides an extensive array of activities for Wildcats to connect with their peers and open them to new possibilities.

Whether it’s taking part in a student-run organization or the immersive nature of the FYE program, opportunities to socialize and learn skills for success in college are readily available.

Olson encourages students to participate in programs of interest as well as participate in experiences that will give them an advantage in the career field.