Finding friends with FYE

by Noah Lutman

College students have many challenges, including finding a place in the world. Weber State University has many student programs to give students new experiences and help them find friends. These programs include student organizations, events hosted by campus and various programs offered through the student experience center.

Multiple racks carry bowling balls that are available to students who want to bowl in the Shepherd Union's bowling alley. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Weber State also has a First Year Experience program that “is an excellent way for new or even continuing students to build long-lasting friendships,” Ariel Olson, FYE adjunct professor, said.

The program was developed in order to provide new students an easy transition into college life and is offered as a three-credit course, UNIV 1105. A new outdoor experience program is being offered through the class that provides skills to succeed in college and leadership.

Colin Halsey and Hunter Davila take time to play pool together. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
FYE at Weber State provides opportunities for any students from first-time high school graduates to non-traditional students to learn “the ropes at WSU and assist in making progress toward fulfilling their educational and personal goals,” Olson said.

The basketball court located in the gym on WSU's Ogden campus is a great place for friends, like Shahab Khan and Sahdat Ali, to hang out and play a friendly game of basketball. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Student organizations can help spark new interests. The Department of Student Life provides an extensive array of activities for Wildcats to connect with their peers and open them to new possibilities.

WSU student, Colin Halsey, takes his turn while playing pool with his friend Hunter Davila. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Whether it’s taking part in a student-run organization or the immersive nature of the FYE program, opportunities to socialize and learn skills for success in college are readily available.

Olson encourages students to participate in programs of interest as well as participate in experiences that will give them an advantage in the career field.

Wildcat Lanes, located in the Shepherd Union building, is available to all students to play a game, and make friends along the way. (Kennedy Robins)
